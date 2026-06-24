Republicans Join Democrats As Senate Backs Iran War Powers Resolution, Challenging Trump

The Republican majority US Senate has passed a resolution that calls for a permanent cease-fire and Congress to vote to authorize U.S. military operations in Iran. It is mainly symbolic, but it could have political implications as it is a rare rebuke from lawmakers who had in general supported Trump since he took office again.

Several Republicans broke ranks Tuesday and joined their Democratic colleagues in the 50-48 vote. The agreement had already been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month.

This also comes at a time when Republicans in Congress are calling for doubt about a peace agreement Trump struck with Iran, and as a long-running and unpopular conflict reaches its fifth month in progress.

President Donald Trump railed against the resolution on Tuesday night, saying it was “poorly timed and meaningless.”

“I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to fall… and yet the U.S. Senate chooses to hold a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.

These Senators just made my job more difficult, but I will accomplish my goals one way or another because I always get it done!

A Symbolic But Historic Move

This is the first time in history that both houses of Congress have voted for a concurrent resolution authorizing a president to end military engagement since the War Powers Resolution in 1973.

A concurrent resolution conveys Congress’s perspective rather than requiring presidential approval to enact legislation. In 2019, Trump vetoed a joint resolution calling for the withdrawal of armed forces from Yemen’s civil war hostilities.

Laura Blumenfeld, Middle East analyst, described this action as “more of a slap on the wrist than handcuffs” because there was no legal action, she said. But she said it is also indicative of public sentiment in America.

In practice, that vote is unlikely to significantly influence the current stalemate with Iran. Experts say he might ignore it, as has every president since their inception, and any possible legal disputes would probably go nowhere.

Political Significance Over Legal Power

“As a matter of practicality, it probably won’t make much difference,” said Michael Glennon, a law professor at Tufts University in Massachusetts. “Its political significance is far greater.”

Glennon added, “Both houses of Congress are controlled by the Republican Party yet they are standing up against the president and saying no, that’s nearly unprecedented.” For this reason it was a key political event for him.

But until a vote that is indeed against Trump becomes apparent, we don’t know for sure whether this vote is a sign of an increase in opposition to Trump.

“I wouldn’t overstate the importance of this vote,” said Jonathan Entin, a constitutional law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. “It’s certainly important. I’m not convinced we should interpret that as indicative of ongoing or escalating conflicts with the president.”

Entin said that with midterm elections set to take place in November, some Republicans may seek to show independence from Trump to entice independent voters, while others don’t want to face his ire.

“There are limitations,” he said. “The president enjoys considerable backing among Republicans. A candidate who goes after him too strongly risks alienating loyal Republican voters who feel their commitment isn’t enough.”

Republicans Split on Vote as Midterms Loom

Earlier this month, the same measure was passed by the House of Representatives, four Republicans joined all Democrats for its approval — 215-208.

A White House official told BBC there are no active hostilities from which American forces can withdraw now, following an agreed ceasefire on April 7th.

The official also said two Republican senators, Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, were absent during voting and contributed to its passage.

Four Republican senators supported the resolution along with Democrats: Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Bill Cassidy.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman was noted as the only member of his party voting against it.

This scenario highlights divisions among Trump’s Republican allies as they go into midterm elections that could threaten their slim chambers’ majorities.

In recent times, Republicans have generally been against Trump’s proposals and have rejected his proposal for an $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund as well as aid for Ukraine.

The vote Tuesday marked the tenth time Senate Democrats have required a vote of war powers since a war began between Israel and Iran.

On that same day, Pentagon officials asked Congress for about $80 billion of it, mainly to fund military missions related to Iran.

The law requires Congressional authorization for military action that goes beyond 60 days and the strikes that were launched by US-Israel on February 28 are still that period, even as Trump’s administration claimed April’s ceasefire will set the parameters.

And if national security is an issue, the White House can extend this deadline by another 30 days.

At this point both nations are committed to maintaining ceasefire conditions and negotiating terms to conclude hostilities based on an understanding signed by their respective presidents last week.

Under those conditions Washington and Tehran must negotiate within 60 days to reach broader agreements regarding Iran’s nuclear program cessation.

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