Spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Chunying Hua has promoted the conspiracy theory that Fort Detrick is the origin of the Covid-19 virus. Fort Detrick, located in Frederick, Maryland historically was the center of the U.S. biological weapons program from 1943 to 1969.

Amid speculations and suspicion behind China’s involvement in the origin of Covid-19 virus, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Chunying Hua has promoted the conspiracy theory that Fort Detrick is the origin of the COVID-19 virus. Fort Detrick, located in Frederick, Maryland historically was the center of the U.S. biological weapons program from 1943 to 1969. It is a United States Army Futures Command installation now.

Though it may sound ridiculous linking but it is also a fact that, more often than not, scientists born and trained in the People’s Republic of China, even after becoming U.S. citizens, never completely sever links with their home universities and research institutions. Many of their institutes are connected to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The deadly virus which originated from mainland China’s Wuhan during Oct-Nov 2019 saw the rest of world getting paralyzed last year and still continues to battle the menance.

Lack of free press and transparency in the Communist regime has make it immensely difficult to find out the truth behind XI’s fallacies and narratives. The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute at Fort Detrick has long been an espionage target of the PLA. During the outbreak of the first SARS pandemic in 2002-2004, two PRC-trained Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research scientists, Zhongyu Zhu and Xiaodong Xiao in their publications dealt less with cancer than with viruses, many of which are highly dangerous pathogens also studied by China’s biowarfare program.

Also Read: #ChinaGenocide: Lithuania calls out ‘Uyghur Genocide’; Xi’s nefarious internal politics exposed ?

Many of the Chinese scholars continues to have access to the U.S. military’s and NIAID’s most sensitive information about U.S. biowarfare defense.