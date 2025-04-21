‘Rest In Peace’: Donald Trump Reacts To Pope Francis’ Death

The pontiff, who passed away at the age of 88, received tributes from world leaders, including Trump, despite a historically tense relationship with the Vatican.

U.S President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden have paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death on Monday at the age of 88. World leaders, political figures, and millions of Catholics worldwide are mourning the loss of a pontiff known for his humility, progressive vision, and compassion.

Trump, who had a complex relationship with the Vatican during his presidency, posted a brief message on his Truth Social platform:

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Biden shared heartfelt note

President Biden, only the second Roman Catholic to serve as U.S. president, shared a more personal message on X, calling Pope Francis “one of the most consequential leaders of our time.”

“I am better for having known him,” Biden wrote, alongside a photo of his meeting with the late pope.

Other key U.S. leaders also expressed condolences. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a devout Catholic, said he was “saddened” by the pontiff’s passing and added,

“We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff’s soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Top congressional figures also remembered the Pope’s legacy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described Pope Francis’ tenure as

“A beacon of light and hope against the darkness,” noting his deep compassion for the poor and marginalized.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries recalled the pope’s historic 2015 address to a joint session of Congress, calling it a “triumphant, bipartisan moment” and praised his lifelong service to the underprivileged.

Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and the first Latin American pope, served as head of the Roman Catholic Church for more than a decade, steering it through times of global crisis and change.

As tributes pour in from around the world, the Vatican has announced preparations for his funeral and the formal transition to elect a new pope.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They Arrive In Traditional Indian Attire