Restrict Non-Essential Movements: Advisory For Indians In Kenya Amid Rising Protest

Amid violent protests in Kenya against the government’s proposed tax hikes, India has warned its people there to proceed with extreme caution and to limit their non-essential movement.

The Indian consulate in Kenya issued an advisory on social media platform X stating, “All Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement, and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up.” This was in response to the current tense situation.

ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN KENYA In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up. — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) June 25, 2024

“Please follow local news and Mission’s website and social media handles for updates,” it stated.

After thousands of protestors poured into Kenya’s Parliament and set part of it on fire, police deployed tear gas and live ammunition in Nairobi, resulting in at least five protestors being shot dead and more than 150 injured.

