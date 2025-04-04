Resurfacing of ‘Doomsday Fish’—A Warning for Japan’s Looming Mega-Quake?

According to Japanese folklore, this deep-sea creature, often referred to as the "Doomsday Fish," is believed to be a harbinger of major earthquakes and tsunamis.

A viral video of a rare oarfish surfacing near the coast of Baja California Sur, Mexico, that came one month back, had ignited fears about its association with impending natural disasters. According to Japanese folklore, this deep-sea creature, often referred to as the “Doomsday Fish,” is believed to be a harbinger of major earthquakes and tsunamis.

Coincidentally, a recent Japanese government report has warned of a potential “mega-earthquake” in the coming decades, raising concerns about whether deep-sea creatures like the oarfish are reacting to seismic activity. While experts debate the scientific validity of this belief, social media is abuzz with speculation, with many questioning, is a catastrophe looming?

The Folklore Behind the Oarfish and Its Ominous Reputation

In Japanese legend, the oarfish is called Ryugu no tsukai, meaning “the sea god’s palace messenger.” This belief dates back centuries and was reinforced in 2011 when multiple oarfish were found near Japan’s shores just months before the devastating 9.0-magnitude TÅhoku earthquake and tsunami. Since then, many have viewed the fish’s rare appearances as a warning sign.

Similar incidents have been recorded globally. In 2017, two oarfish washed ashore in the Philippines, just one day before a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Luzon. In 2013, two oarfish were found on California beaches, sparking fears of an impending quake, though no disaster followed.

The Science Behind the Myth

Despite these eerie coincidences, scientists remain skeptical about a direct link between oarfish sightings and earthquakes. Some researchers suggest that deep-sea fish could be more sensitive to seismic activity due to their habitat near fault lines. This heightened sensitivity might cause them to swim to the surface before an earthquake.

However, most experts dismiss this theory, arguing that powerful ocean currents, illness, or disorientation are more likely reasons for oarfish surfacing. A 2019 study in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America found no statistical correlation between oarfish sightings and earthquakes in Japan.

“The connection between oarfish and earthquakes is purely anecdotal,” said a marine biologist from the Japan Meteorological Agency. “There is no scientific evidence supporting the claim.”

Japan’s Impending Mega-Quake: A Real Threat?

While the oarfish may not predict disasters, Japan is indeed facing a looming seismic threat. According to a recent government report, the country has a 75-82% chance of experiencing a magnitude 8-9 earthquake along the Nankai Trough in the next 30 years.

Potential Impact of the Nankai Trough Megaquake

Estimated fatalities: Up to 298,000

Tsunami waves: Up to 34 meters high

Economic damage: Over $2 trillion

Evacuations: 1.23 million people

The Nankai Trough, an 800-kilometer-long fault zone from Shizuoka to Kyushu, has a history of producing devastating earthquakes every 100-200 years. The last major event occurred in 1946, making another one overdue.

In August 2024, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory,” warning of an increased likelihood of a major earthquake. Though the advisory was lifted after a week, it caused widespread panic, leading to food shortages and a rush for emergency supplies.

Recent Seismic Activity Raises Alarm

Adding to concerns, Japan was struck by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Kyushu on April 2, 2025, just hours after the government report was released. Meanwhile, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand, further fueling speculation about an increase in global seismic activity.

Although the connection between oarfish sightings and earthquakes remains unproven, Japan’s seismic history and the scientific warnings are enough to keep authorities on high alert.

