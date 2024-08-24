Retired Bangladesh Supreme Court Judge Detained While Fleeing to India Amidst Political Turmoil

Dhaka: In a dramatic turn of events, a retired judge of Bangladesh’s Supreme Court, Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) late Friday while allegedly attempting to flee the country through the northeastern frontier in Sylhet. The incident marks a significant development amidst the ongoing political crisis that has engulfed Bangladesh following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5.

Arrest at the Border

Manik, a former judge of the Supreme Court’s appellate division, was apprehended near the Kanaighat border in Sylhet as he tried to cross over into India. The BGB headquarters informed the media via SMS about the detention, stating that the former judge was held at a BGB outpost until midnight, according to reports from Prothom Alo.

Political Chaos Following Hasina’s Ouster

The arrest of Judge Manik comes on the heels of the recent apprehension of Awami League leader ASM Firoz, indicating a broader crackdown on figures associated with the previous regime. Bangladesh has been in a state of turmoil since ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India amid violent protests. The unrest, primarily driven by discontent over government job quotas, escalated into widespread chaos, leading to over 500 deaths since mid-July.

In the aftermath of Hasina’s departure, the Bangladesh Army stepped in to restore order, with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus sworn in as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8. Since then, numerous leaders of the deposed regime, including senior ministers and military officials, have been arrested, many on serious charges, including murder.

High-Profile Arrests and Shelter in Cantonments

In addition to Judge Manik, several other prominent figures have been detained. Former law minister Anisul Huq and the ex-premier’s private sector affairs adviser Salman F Rahman were among the first to be arrested as they attempted to leave Dhaka via the Sadarghat river port. The Bangladesh Army has also provided shelter to several hundred leaders of Hasina’s Awami League, citing threats to their lives.

Other key arrests include former foreign minister Hassan Mahmud, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, Workers Party chairman Rashed Khan Menon, and recently dismissed military and civil officials like major general Ziaul Hassan and rear admiral Mohammad Sohail. Even members of the media, such as TV journalist couple Farzana Rupa and her husband Shakil Ahmed, have been caught up in the crackdown.

Escalating Tensions

The political crisis in Bangladesh continues to intensify as the interim government and military seek to restore order. The detention of high-profile figures like Judge Manik underscores the volatility of the situation and the lengths to which authorities are going to prevent further destabilization.