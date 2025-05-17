Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Retired Indian Judges Accused Of Copying In ₹80.29 Cr Arbitration Ruling, Singapore Court Strikes Down Award

SICC scraps ₹80.29 crore award, slamming retired Indian judges for copying rulings. Tribunal cited a non-existent clause and reused past decisions without analysis.

Retired Indian Judges Accused Of Copying In ₹80.29 Cr Arbitration Ruling, Singapore Court Strikes Down Award


Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) on May 5 set aside an arbitration award of ₹80.29 crore. The court found that two out of three arbitrators had delivered the decision with a “closed mind,” copying heavily from previous awards without proper independent analysis.

The tribunal, which handled a dispute linked to India’s Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), was found to have extensively reused content from earlier rulings. Out of 176 key paragraphs in the award related to contract ‘CTP-11’, 157 were found to be copied nearly word-for-word or with slight edits from a previous arbitration award concerning contract ‘CTP-13’.

According to Hindustan Times, the majority arbitrators—referred to as “Judge A” and “Judge C”—were accused by the claimant, a government-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV), of failing to apply their mind to the facts of the case. Instead, they allegedly used a “cut-and-paste” approach, even citing a non-existent clause in their ruling.

SICC Judge Roger Giles, in a strong 85-page judgment, said the tribunal’s award reflected “reliance on past reasoning without fresh analysis,” and concluded that it was more than just a clerical error. The reused paragraphs had originally been copied from two other awards in disputes called CP-301 and CP-302, where Judge C had also served as arbitrator.

In one critical error, the arbitrators used a pricing formula from the CP-302 contract, even though it didn’t apply to the CTP-11 agreement in question. They also wrongly applied Indian law instead of Singapore law while deciding the interest payable—again mirroring earlier rulings.

This isn’t the first time a Singapore court has raised alarm over Indian arbitration panels. Last month, the Singapore Supreme Court upheld the annulment of a similar award worth hundreds of crores. That earlier award, chaired by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, was also found to have copied 212 of its 451 paragraphs from previous decisions.

The ₹80.29 crore award was originally granted by a 2:1 majority in June 2024, after a consortium of three infrastructure firms claimed a price adjustment over a 2017 Indian government order that raised minimum wages. The SPV had denied this, arguing the contract already accounted for cost escalation.

The award included compound interest and ordered the SPV to pay 80% of the arbitration and legal costs. The dissenting arbitrator, however, said the claim should be rejected or reduced to ₹34.26 crore.

After the SICC ruling, the award stands officially set aside, and the court has asked both sides to settle the issue of legal costs.

These back-to-back judgments have triggered serious concerns about the integrity and professionalism of international arbitration tribunals involving retired Indian judges, especially in high-stakes commercial disputes.

copying Indian judges' arbitration Singapore court

