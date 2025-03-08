Syria’s fragile post-Assad era has erupted into one of its deadliest sectarian bloodbaths, with over 600 killed in just two days of retaliatory violence. The Alawite community now faces brutal retribution, as government forces struggle to restore order.

The death toll from two days of violent clashes and retaliatory attacks in Syria has surpassed 600, marking one of the deadliest episodes in the country’s 14-year-long conflict. A war monitoring group reported Saturday that the killings occurred in the wake of clashes between Syrian security forces and loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, followed by revenge attacks targeting the Alawite community.

Sectarian Retribution Targets Alawites

The clashes, which began on Thursday, signal a major escalation in the security crisis facing Syria’s new government, three months after insurgents removed Assad from power. Government officials have claimed that their forces were responding to attacks by remnants of Assad’s loyalists and have blamed “individual actions” for the widespread violence.

On Friday, Sunni Muslim gunmen loyal to the new government launched a wave of revenge killings against members of the Alawite sect, to which Assad and many of his supporters belong. The attacks have dealt a severe blow to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the faction that led the removal of Assad.

Residents of Alawite-majority towns and villages have described harrowing scenes of gunmen executing Alawites, mostly men, in the streets or at their homes’ doorsteps. According to two residents of Syria’s coastal region, speaking from undisclosed locations due to safety concerns, homes belonging to Alawites were ransacked, looted, and set ablaze. Thousands of people have reportedly fled to nearby mountains in search of safety.

Eyewitnesses Describe Atrocities in Baniyas, Syria

The coastal town of Baniyas has been one of the worst-affected areas. Residents report that bodies remain scattered on the streets, in homes, and on rooftops, as gunmen have prevented civilians from retrieving the remains of their neighbors. One witness recounted how five bodies lay unattended for hours on Friday, with no one allowed to move them.

Ali Sheha, a 57-year-old resident of Baniyas who fled with his family, described the attacks as deliberate acts of vengeance against Alawites for crimes committed by Assad’s government. “It was very, very bad. Bodies were on the streets,” he said. Speaking from a location 20 kilometers away from the city, Sheha recounted how armed men roamed his neighborhood, firing indiscriminately at homes and civilians.

“The gunmen were less than 100 meters from my apartment, shooting at random,” he said. “They asked for people’s IDs to check their sect before killing them. They burned homes, stole cars, and looted belongings.”

Some residents claim that foreign fighters and militants from neighboring villages took part in the attacks.

Death Toll Surges in Syria

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 428 Alawite civilians were killed in the revenge attacks, in addition to 120 pro-Assad fighters and 89 security personnel. The Observatory’s director, Rami Abdurrahman, described the killings as “one of the biggest massacres during the Syrian conflict.”

The previous estimate had placed the number of dead at over 200, but the toll has now more than tripled. Official figures have yet to be released.

On Saturday, a funeral was held in the northwestern village of Al-Janoudiya for four Syrian security force members killed during the clashes. Scores of mourners attended the service.

Syrian Forces Regain Control

Syria’s state-run news agency quoted an unnamed Defense Ministry official stating that government forces have regained control of most affected areas. The report further claimed that authorities have closed all roads leading to the coastal region “to prevent violations and gradually restore stability.”

In the central village of Tuwaym, residents buried 31 victims of the previous day’s revenge attacks in a mass grave, among them nine children and four women. Photographs sent to the Associated Press showed rows of bodies wrapped in white cloth before burial.

Regional Concerns and Calls for Protection

Lebanese lawmaker Haidar Nasser, who holds one of the two parliamentary seats reserved for the Alawite sect, stated that many Syrians were fleeing to Lebanon for safety. While he did not provide specific numbers, he confirmed that some people were taking refuge at the Russian airbase in Hmeimim, Syria.

“The international community must protect Alawites who are Syrian citizens loyal to their country,” Nasser urged. He also noted that since Assad’s fall, many Alawites had lost their jobs, and former soldiers who had reconciled with the new government were being targeted.

Under Assad’s rule, Alawites held influential positions in the military and security apparatus. The new government has blamed Assad loyalists for multiple attacks against its security forces in recent weeks.

