Pakistani police have arrested 12 people for allegedly ordering revenge rape to settle a dispute between two families. The shocking crime was reported from Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said today. Reports said the 12 people arrested included members of a village council, or jirga, and elders of the two families. On March 20, a man of Gharibabad area of Pirmahal had raped a girl of his locality, police officer Rehmat Ali said. The man was later identified as Wasim Saeed.

When the victim’s family threatened to lodge an FIR against the accused, Saeed’s family requested that the matter be settled out of court. “The families of the victim and the suspect agreed that the brother of the victim would rape the suspect’s sister to settle the issue,” the police official said. What happened after that was more shocking. Both the sides agreed to let the brother of the rape victim rape the sister of the suspect in a “revenge rape” to settle the dispute. On March 21, the revenge rape was committed with the accused’s sister.

The police official got to know about the horrific incident when both the concerned families were preparing a stamp paper which had mentioned the two incidents and their decision not to initiate legal action against each other for reconciliation. “We have arrested 12 persons including four women and are raiding the whereabouts of three more wanted in the case,” he said.

In another case of revenge rape, two minor girls were kidnapped by 13 men and gangraped in front of their father in Gujarat on March 16, 2017. This was allegedly an act of revenge against the victims’ brother who had named one of the accused in a bootlegging case.

