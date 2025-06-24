Reza Pahlavi Says Iran In ‘Final Phase’, Asks World Not To Back Tehran Regime

Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has been seeking the ouster of the current government in Iran, has urged world leaders to “not save the corrupt and crumbling regime.”

Reza Pahlavi further claimed that Iran has entered the “final phase” of its struggle and called upon the military not to act on any order targeting people.

Call to Military and the Iranian People

“My fellow compatriots, We are now moving to the final phase of our struggle. It will be hard. But the regime is weak. It is near collapse. Only we, the Iranian people, can end it. To the military–as you’re given orders to lash out at the people–stand down. This is your final chance. You are being watched. We will remember who stood with the people and who committed crimes against them,” he said in a post on X.

“To the world–do not save this corrupt, crumbling, terrorist regime. At this historic moment, stand with the Iranian people. Shield them from the regime’s desperate backlash. Do not prop up a regime that will, soon again, turn its guns, missiles, and terror toward you. Do not fear. Be bold. Victory is in our hands,” he added.

Context: Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran

Reza Pahlavi’s remarks came shortly after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of both countries for allegedly violating the ceasefire he had announced.

He said the two nations have been fighting “so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

Trump Warns Against Ceasefire Violations

Trump made a series of posts on Truth Social, warning Israel to halt its military operations.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” he said in a post.

He later added that Israel would not attack Iran and that all aircraft would return home:

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” he wrote.

Renewed Tensions Despite Ceasefire Agreement

Trump had earlier declared a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran just hours after Tehran targeted a US air base in the Middle East.

Despite the agreement, tensions flared again. The Times of Israel reported that Iran launched missiles into Israel, killing four people in Beersheba and injuring several others in a strike on a residential building.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated “Operation True Promise 3,” targeting Israeli jet fuel and energy infrastructure.

US Involvement and Regional Escalation

The escalation intensified with US precision airstrikes under “Operation Midnight Hammer” early Sunday, which struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran responded by launching missile attacks on US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base-the largest American military base in the region.

(With Inputs From ANI)

