Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
Richard Thompson Reappointed As ECB Chair Until 2028 Amidst Structural Changes And Global Vision

The ECB has reappointed Richard Thompson as Chair until September 2028, extending his tenure to ensure leadership continuity during key developments like The Hundred's investor rollout and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Richard Thompson Reappointed As ECB Chair Until 2028 Amidst Structural Changes And Global Vision


Richard Thompson will continue his role as the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board until September 2028 following his reappointment by the independent directors.

Thompson was originally appointed in 2022 for a five-year term, which was set to expire in September 2027. However, earlier this year, ECB Members voted to revise the ECB’s Articles of Association, changing the term for a Chair from a five-year term to a three-year term, with a maximum of two three-year terms. The ECB’s Non-Executive Directors unanimously decided to reappoint Thompson for a second three-year term, extending his period in office by one year.

Katie Bickerstaffe, the ECB’s Senior Independent Director, who led the reappointment process, said, as quoted from a statement by the English board, “Richard is respected throughout the game. The Board and the wider game are fully supportive of his agenda to become the most inclusive team sport, grow and unite the game, and to lead cricket through a period of global transformation.”

The ECB decided to confirm Thompson’s reappointment well before the end of his current term to ensure stability and continuity ahead of the board’s introducing the eight new investors into The Hundred and hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

Thompson is also a key figure in leading cricket back into the Olympics in 2028, sitting on the ICC Olympic Working Group and chairing the ICC Global Growth Committee.

Following his appointment, Thompson said, “I’m honoured to be able to continue serving the game I care so passionately about. Whether it’s growing participation and breaking down barriers or supporting our professional game and England teams, I’ll continue to work closely with our stakeholders to deliver a game that truly reflects and inspires our communities. I’m grateful to the Board for their confidence and to everyone across the cricketing family for their continued support.”

(With inputs from ANI)

