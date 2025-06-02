Home
Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election

Preliminary results show Nawrocki ahead of pro-European rival Rafał Trzaskowski, raising fears of political deadlock and stalled reforms.

Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election

In a dramatic twist in Poland’s closely watched presidential runoff, right-wing candidate Karol Nawrocki has edged ahead of liberal contender Rafał Trzaskowski, dealing a potential blow to Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European government.


In a dramatic twist in Poland’s closely watched presidential runoff, right-wing candidate Karol Nawrocki has edged ahead of liberal contender Rafał Trzaskowski, dealing a potential blow to Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European government.

Preliminary results released early Monday show Nawrocki, backed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, leading Trzaskowski by 51% to 49%, reversing earlier exit polls that had predicted a narrow win for the liberal candidate.

According to the latest official figures, with nearly 80% of votes counted, Nawrocki is ahead with 52.7%, while Trzaskowski trails at 47.3%. The full results are expected later today, though polling agency Ipsos has indicated a 0.5% margin of error, suggesting the outcome may still tighten.

A Setback for Tusk’s Reform Agenda

If Nawrocki secures the presidency, it would be a major setback for Prime Minister Tusk, whose broad centrist coalition came to power in late 2023. With the president holding veto power over legislation, Nawrocki’s win could block key reforms on abortion rights, LGBTQ+ civil partnerships, and judicial independence.

“This is effectively a referendum on Tusk’s government,” said Professor Aleks Szczerbiak of the University of Sussex. “A Nawrocki presidency would turn Tusk into a lame-duck leader, unable to push through major reforms before the next parliamentary elections in 2027.”

Celebrations May Have Been Premature

Trzaskowski, the progressive mayor of Warsaw, prematurely declared victory after early exit polls showed him ahead by 0.6%. “We’ve won!” he told supporters, calling it a “special moment in Poland’s history.” But Nawrocki, a historian and former museum director, refused to concede and vowed to “save Poland.”

Nawrocki’s resurgence in late-night projections sparked celebrations among PiS loyalists. The former head of the Institute of National Remembrance, Nawrocki campaigned on conservative values and a nationalist platform, vowing to resist liberal social reforms and safeguard traditional Polish identity.

Political Implications: PiS Eyes Comeback

A Nawrocki victory could embolden PiS, which lost power last year but remains a potent force in Polish politics. Senior PiS figures have already hinted at moves to undermine Tusk’s coalition. Former education minister Przemysław Czarnek said Sunday night that efforts to build a new right-wing coalition could begin “as early as Tuesday.”

The presidential race followed a tense and polarising campaign, with both candidates aggressively courting voters from eliminated first-round contenders. With no clear parliamentary supermajority, Nawrocki’s potential presidency would deepen Poland’s political gridlock.

Outgoing president Andrzej Duda, also a PiS ally, is set to step down in August after completing two terms. The final certified results of the runoff are expected later on Monday. If confirmed, Nawrocki’s win would mark a sharp rightward shift in Poland’s executive branch and set the stage for continued conflict between the presidency and Tusk’s pro-EU government.

