Shares in Rightmove soared by approximately 25% at the start of trading in London, reaching a high of 696p, following news that REA Group is contemplating a takeover offer. This marks Rightmove’s highest share price since March 2022, up from 555p on Friday night. The surge boosts Rightmove’s market value to around £5.5 billion, up from £4.34 billion, as investors await further details on the potential acquisition.

More details awaited.