Burning of a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo led to riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest.This led to the imprisonment of around 15 people.

Far-right activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo which led to riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest.Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services on Friday night, injuring several police officers and leading to the imprisonment of around 15 people.

The violence in Sweden which followed the burning afternoon of a Quran on Friday, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists was recorded and posted online, according to the TT news agency. Later, Sweden police arrested three people on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book (Quran).

Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was due to travel to Malmo to speak at that event, which was being held on the same day as weekly prayers for the Muslim sabbath. Paludan last year attracted media attention for burning a Koran wrapped in bacon — a meat that is anathema for Muslims.But authorities anticipated Paludan’s arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. He was later arrested near Malmo.

