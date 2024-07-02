Rishi Sunak the British Prime Minister is poised to speak on Monday and will iterate that Conservatives are the only ones in the position to counter a Labour-led government and that Voting for Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK would be detrimental to his party as it would not be able to form a strong opposition.

Sunak appears poised to acknowledge probable defeat ahead of Thursday’s election, aiming to attract voters on the political right who are considering Farage’s party as a protest against his Conservative government.

After 14 turbulent years in the British parliament, it seems that the Conservatives might have to vacate the office soon, against the backdrop of Britain’s vote to separate itself from the European Union and the rising cost of living which was followed by the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Opinion Polls Paint A Dull Picture For The Conservatives

Opinion Polls have indicated a win for Stramer’s centre-left Labour party with approximately a 20-point lead, with support from the Reform who would potentially split the votes with center-right and the centrist liberal democrats further draining Conservative support.

Sunak will say at a rally that Reform “just won’t win enough seats to oppose Labour”. “Just imagine that: Hundreds and hundreds of Labour MPs opposed by just ‘one, two, three, four, five elected MPs’,” Sunak will say, according to extracts of his speech.

“A Labour government would be bad for our country, and an unchecked Labour government would be a disaster from which it would take decades to recover.”

Nigel Farage’s Reform May Decide The Fate Of Elections

Nigel Farage, a prominent figure in British politics, is known for his strong and polarizing presence. Over decades, he has fiercely criticized the establishment and the European Union. His influence extends beyond the UK as he has also been actively involved in campaigning for Donald Trump in the United States in recent years.

He had vowed to remove the Conservatives as the main party of the right and made his entry into the elections in early June. According to polls the support for Reform has increased since the second half of June. Some candidates have been kicked out due to racist remarks and offensive remarks.

While according to the British electoral system, Refom might be able to gather millions of votes their seat share in the Parliament will still remain a bit shy. However, this would be enough to split with the right and give the victory to Labour.

Britain is likely to elect a centre-left government as most of Europe latches on to the right, as is the case of France where Le Pen’s far-right National Rally emerged victorious in the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday.

Polls indicate that many voters are undecided, Sunak is set to appeal to the people to limit the Labour side’s power if it is elected to form the government saying, “We Conservatives will stand up for you and make sure your voice is heard, your values represented.”

