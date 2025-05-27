Rising Tensions In Taiwan Strait As China Accuses Taipei Of Cyberattack, More Than 60 Sorties Of Chinese Aircraft Detected

Although China and Taiwan share ties since time immemorial, in recent decades their ties have deteriorated due to China’s military and naval activities violating the Air Defence Identification Zone of Taiwan. There has been a tussle as China has been seeking to restore its control over Taiwan, and Taiwan is aiming to sustain its independence.

The early morning of Tuesday witnessed increasing tensions between China and Taiwan. China has accused the Taiwanese government of a cyberattack on an unnamed technology company in the Guangzhou province. On the other hand, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry detected more than 60 sorties of Chinese aircraft in its territory.

Political history of the China-Taiwan conflict

In 1895, the Qing dynasty was compelled to sign the Treaty of Shimonoseki, ceding Taiwan to Japan. After Japan’s surrender in World War II in 1945, the Kuomintang (KMT), the ruling party of the Republic of China, assumed administrative control over Taiwan. In 1949, following their defeat in the Chinese Civil War by the Communist Party, the KMT retreated to Taiwan. Taipei was established as the provisional capital of the Republic of China, continuing to claim legitimacy as the government of all of China.

For almost 50 years,, there has been a tussle as China has been seeking to restore its control over Taiwan through the ONE CHINA POLICY and Taiwan has been aiming to sustain its independence.

It was only in 1996 that Taiwan was able to hold its first direct Presidential Elections and move towards democracy.

Sunflower Student Movement

The year 2014 was a watershed in Taiwan’s democratic evolution, The Sunflower Student Movement protest marked the first time in the Republic of China’s history that citizens occupied the legislature. The movement emerged as a response to the ruling Kuomintang’s attempt to pass the Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement with China without appropriate legislative review.

Protestors expressed concern that closer economic ties with China could undermine Taiwan’s political sovereignty. The movement was notable for its high level of organisation, was led by students and civil society, and gained massive support from a powerful media. It catalysed political engagement among young Taiwanese and challenged President Ma Ying-jeou’s administration, ultimately stalling the unpopular trade pact, and the public discourse had begun to focus more on Taiwan’s relationship with China.

The Sunflower Movement further culminated into a broader civic force, including other causes such as anti-nuclear campaigns, environmental activism, and demand for Taiwanese independence. While the movement has faced internal disagreements and dilution of its original goals, it succeeded in energising Taiwan’s civil society and empowering grassroots activism. It demonstrated the power of strategic, well-organised protest in shaping national policy and consciousness. It showed how civic action can influence political leaders, give voice to public concerns, and strengthen democratic participation in a rapidly evolving socio-political landscape

Since then, Taiwan has seen peaceful democratic transitions, and many leaders have also stressed a distinct Taiwanese identity, with Presidents like Tsai Ing-wen and Lai Ching-te continuing their struggle for Taiwanese independence.

Why is Taiwan so crucial for China and US

Taiwan’s economy is a major factor in China’s aggressive pursuit of control over Taiwan. Taiwan is a leading producer of computer chips, which are crucial for the world’s electronics, from phones to electric cars. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has a monopoly over 50% of the world’s market.

To limit Taiwan’s economic growth, China imposed sanctions on Taiwanese products, demonstrating its determination to prevent Taiwan from moving further away from its control.

Taiwan’s strategic location, as the Taiwan Strait is located in the South China Sea (Indo-Pacific region), is a major bone of contention not only between China and Taiwan, but also between China and the United States and its allies like Japan and the Philippines. Taiwan’s is close to a list of US-friendly territories that are crucial to Washington’s foreign policy in the region.

The strait links northeast Asia to the Middle East, North America and Europe, allowing the commercial trade of food, energy sources, natural resources and consumer goods. The South China Sea (where the island is located ) is pivotal for international trade any turmoil could have profound repercussions for the global economy. For Taiwan, the strait is an important defensive barrier. Any invasion attempts by China would require crossing the strait, making it a flashpoint for military conflict. For the US and its allies, maintaining freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait is essential for preserving the rules-based international order and countering China’s assertive actions.

US-China Standoff Over Taiwan

Taiwan is a “critical node” for the US as it is in the first island chain that runs from Borneo, Philippines, Japan and South Korea. The US has always made efforts to deter Chinese aggression and maintain open international waters. The Strait is central to China’s territorial ambitions and its aims of asserting dominance in the Indo-Pacific region. If China takes control over Taiwan, its control in the region could rival the US, as China would control the industry that drives the global economy and the

US officials have consistently voiced concerns over China’s naval and military activities around Taiwanese territory. The US, particularly under the Biden administration, approved arms sales to Taiwan, including military equipment and UAVs, to enhance Taiwan’s defence capabilities.

China has accused the US of increasing tensions in the region by encouraging Taiwan’s aspirations for sovereignty, China has stated that this has increased the risk of outright military confrontation.

Under President Trump, Washington has almost 500 US military personnel stationed in Taiwan, which can be seen as an open challenge to Beijing’s red lines.

The China-Taiwan conflict has had significant implications for security and global stability in the region. It has now moved beyond just the two nations, but has involved other countries like the US. With China’s repeated attempts to enter Taiwan’s territory, it can be seen that the conflict could escalate into a large-scale military conflict,t particularly due to the presence of Chinese nuclear submarines in proximity to Taiwan.

