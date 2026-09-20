Riyadh Wakes Up to Explosions: Houthi Missile Intercepted Near Airport, Aramco Fuel Depot Catches Fire

Yemen’s Houthis have launched a ballistic missile towards Riyadh early Saturday. The missile was intercepted by Saudi Arabia, but it triggered an overnight raid alert in the Saudi capital.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said the Saudi air force had “successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the city of Riyadh at dawn on Saturday”. The Houthis are backed by Iran and have recently expanded their control across large parts of Yemen.

Fire Breaks Out Near Riyadh Airport

The missile alert came as a fire broke out at a fuel depot near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. An AFP journalist saw firefighters putting out a blaze involving a fuel tank carrying the logo of Saudi oil giant Aramco. Footage verified by AFP also showed a large column of black smoke rising near airport buildings.

FlightRadar24 reported “major problems” at Riyadh airport during the incident. Air traffic later began returning to normal. Residents also reported hearing explosions across parts of the capital.

“I heard the alarm, then my windows shook,” a 27-year-old Riyadh resident told AFP. “It was definitely scary. I was not expecting this.”

Another resident described the attack as “terrifying”.

HOUTHIS BOMB Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport as THICK BLACK SMOKE billows from the site pic.twitter.com/yWE1BQK2HX — RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2026

Houthis Claim Missile And Drone Attacks

The Houthi movement said it carried out two military operations in response to recent Saudi strikes. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group used “a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones”.

“The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu,” he said.

Saudi Arabia also accused the Houthis of attempting to target civilians and infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu. Al-Malki said those attacks “were thwarted by the Gulf monarchy’s air defences”.

Rising Tensions Along Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

The latest attack comes amid a rapid Houthi offensive in Yemen. The group has seized large areas along the country’s Red Sea coast, putting further pressure on the internationally recognised government backed by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi forces have responded with repeated airstrikes on Houthi-held areas. The United States has also issued a security warning. The State Department said the conflict “has the potential to escalate rapidly” and warned that Iranian-supported Houthis had attacked Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports.

Dispute Over Mecca Attack

Tensions increased further after Saudi Arabia accused the Houthis of targeting Mecca earlier this week. Riyadh called it a “cowardly terrorist attack”.

The Houthis denied the accusation and described it as a “worn-out lie”.

The latest escalation comes as the humanitarian situation in Yemen worsens. The United Nations said renewed fighting has displaced more than 112,000 people, while nearly 3,000 others have crossed the sea to Djibouti.

Yemen Conflict Enters Another Dangerous Phase

Yemen’s war began in 2014 after the Houthis seized Sanaa and other areas. Saudi Arabia later led a military intervention in March 2015. A fragile truce reached in 2022 has since collapsed.

Analyst Anna Jacobs of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington said Saudi Arabia was entering a phase of escalation with the Houthis, but added that “the only way this ends is through negotiations”.

“But both sides have a say in when that can happen and both sides seem locked in the escalation trap at this stage.”

Meanwhile, the Houthis have reportedly been strengthening their positions along Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, including installing radar systems and digging tunnels.