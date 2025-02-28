Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Rizwan Sheikh & Anil Kaushik Discuss About ‘Cyber Security’, Explains ‘Ethical And Unethical Hacking’ | NXT Conclave

Rizwan Sheikh & Anil Kaushik Discuss About ‘Cyber Security’, Explains ‘Ethical And Unethical Hacking’ | NXT Conclave

In NXT session on 'Cyber Security', Rizwan Sheikh, Ethical Hacker, and Anil Kaushik, Founder and Vice Chairman, CyberCorp Limited, discuss about 'future challenges for cyber warfare.'

Rizwan Sheikh & Anil Kaushik Discuss About ‘Cyber Security’, Explains ‘Ethical And Unethical Hacking’ | NXT Conclave

Rizwan Sheikh & Anil Kaushik


In NXT session on ‘Cyber Security’, Rizwan Sheikh, Ethical Hacker, and Anil Kaushik, Founder and Vice Chairman, CyberCorp Limited, discuss about ‘future challenges for cyber warfare.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘It’s A Tough Question’, Rizwan Shiekh On Ethical Hacking

On being asked about, how to define what hacking is ethical and what is unethical? Rizwan Sheikh, Ethical Hacker, said, “It’s a very tough question, typically to define the difference between ethical and unethical hacking. It’s always better to call the profile or the name with a cyber security expert because India and many other countries have their cyber not defined.”

Further, Rizwan explained who the hacker is. He said, “Of course, some countries do have the term ethical hacking defined for the good person. But in India, a hacker is a hacker irrespective of whatever you do. So in order to tell you the difference, I would first want to define who a hacker is. I would say a hacker is a person who is technically a geek, founded nose in and out of computer systems, networks, etc. Now he’s utilizing this knowledge or skills to hack and damage, destroy, defame, or deface any website.”

‘Cyber security is Challenging subject’, Anil Kaushik on unauthorized invasion

Anil Kaushik talks about cyber security and unauthorized invasions. Explaining how he advise governments and particularly sensitive sectors like homeland security, like the defense sector, to keep their systems upgraded. He said, “So cyber security is a very challenging subject, but I think that it is reactive in terms of security. So what we need to go in through this next conference is that we should be traveling from cyber security to cyber defense.

Further, he said that we are already at war. “I mean, it’s not that we will be waiting for something too big to happen. It is already happening. This is not a question. Could you quantify that into some examples for our audience to understand? When you see that it’s not just about physically defending our borders anymore, but it’s about defending our networks and our online systems, because that’s essentially where the whole world gets together and meets today,” added Kaushik.

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

ALSO READ: ‘We’re Not Shooting People In A Tube,’ Says Sebastien Gendron Founder & CEO, Transpod | NXT Conclave

Filed under

NXT NXT Conclave 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Very Special, Probably Beyond A Bromance: Keith Vaz On India And US Relations | NXT Conclave

Very Special, Probably Beyond A Bromance: Keith Vaz On India And US Relations | NXT...

Terror Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA In An Appeal Of PFI Leader

Terror Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA In An Appeal Of PFI Leader

‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Envoy Philipp Ackermann On India Overtaking Germany in Coming Years | NXT Conclave

‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Envoy Philipp Ackermann On India Overtaking Germany in Coming Years | NXT...

Panel Discussion On IMEC, Panelists Discuss About ‘Geoeconomics’ & ‘relationship Between UAE And Israel’ | NXT Conclave

Panel Discussion On IMEC, Panelists Discuss About ‘Geoeconomics’ & ‘relationship Between UAE And Israel’ |...

AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal, Says Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI & Marketplace, Uber | NXT Conclave

AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal, Says Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI &...

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard