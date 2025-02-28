In NXT session on ‘Cyber Security’, Rizwan Sheikh, Ethical Hacker, and Anil Kaushik, Founder and Vice Chairman, CyberCorp Limited, discuss about ‘future challenges for cyber warfare.’

‘It’s A Tough Question’, Rizwan Shiekh On Ethical Hacking

On being asked about, how to define what hacking is ethical and what is unethical? Rizwan Sheikh, Ethical Hacker, said, “It’s a very tough question, typically to define the difference between ethical and unethical hacking. It’s always better to call the profile or the name with a cyber security expert because India and many other countries have their cyber not defined.”

Further, Rizwan explained who the hacker is. He said, “Of course, some countries do have the term ethical hacking defined for the good person. But in India, a hacker is a hacker irrespective of whatever you do. So in order to tell you the difference, I would first want to define who a hacker is. I would say a hacker is a person who is technically a geek, founded nose in and out of computer systems, networks, etc. Now he’s utilizing this knowledge or skills to hack and damage, destroy, defame, or deface any website.”

‘Cyber security is Challenging subject’, Anil Kaushik on unauthorized invasion

Anil Kaushik talks about cyber security and unauthorized invasions. Explaining how he advise governments and particularly sensitive sectors like homeland security, like the defense sector, to keep their systems upgraded. He said, “So cyber security is a very challenging subject, but I think that it is reactive in terms of security. So what we need to go in through this next conference is that we should be traveling from cyber security to cyber defense.

Further, he said that we are already at war. “I mean, it’s not that we will be waiting for something too big to happen. It is already happening. This is not a question. Could you quantify that into some examples for our audience to understand? When you see that it’s not just about physically defending our borders anymore, but it’s about defending our networks and our online systems, because that’s essentially where the whole world gets together and meets today,” added Kaushik.

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

