Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Donald Trump’s Diet ‘Just Poison’ On Podcast

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently appeared on The Joe Polish Show where he criticized President-elect Donald Trump's dining habits, calling the food the president-elect consumes "just poison."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently appeared on The Joe Polish Show where he criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s dining habits, calling the food the president-elect consumes “just poison.” Kennedy is an anti-vaccination proponent who derided some well-publicized fast food cravings by Trump.

Kennedy Attacks Trump’s Airplane Diet

Kennedy was the strongest critic when it came to the food served to Trump during his travels. “Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison,” Kennedy said while referring to the pitiful selection he feels Trump received on the plane. He said when he was lucky he’d have a choice between KFC and Big Macs, but generally the other choices were “kind of inedible.”

Known to all is the long-standing love of Donald Trump for McDonald’s, and this connection with fast food made headlines when he pretended to fry fries in a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania while campaigning for the presidency.

Trump Connection to Diet Coke and Water

He also talked about what Trump drinks, pointing out that his favorite beverage is Diet Coke. He narrated a story that involved a conversation with UFC President Dana White, who said that he had never seen Trump drink a glass of water. “I was talking to Dana White the other day. he’s been with Trump for 20 years and he’s never seen him drink a glass of water,” Kennedy said.

White, who is quite close with Trump through the UFC, mentioned to Kennedy that over extended periods of sitting, like at a five hour fight, Trump would always order a Diet Coke when faced with the alternative of water.

Energy Levels for Trump and Sleep Habits

Kennedy also drilled down on Trump’s work ethic, portraying the former president as one with “extraordinary energy.” He noted that Trump often goes without sleep for long periods of time, referring to one episode during his campaign when Trump was up 48 hours. “The last day we were with him, he was up 48 hours, so when he gave his acceptance speech he had been up 48 hours, literally 48 hours with no sleep,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, 70, recalled, “I could do that a lot when I was a kid, but he does it all the time.” He finds impressive that Trump can maintain such demanding levels well into his late 70s.

Kennedy and Trump

Kennedy, who started his candidacy in the race for the Democratic primary before coming out with an independent campaign, resigned in August and announced his support for Trump as the president. Speaking on The Joe Polish Show, he describes him as a man of irrepressible energy, even if a habit pattern that might raise concern over health.

ALSO READ: Could Trump Run For A Third Term, Despite Constitutional Limits?