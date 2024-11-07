Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Criticizes FDA’s Role, Calls for Overhaul of Key Departments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his outspoken stance on health issues, recently voiced strong criticism of certain departments within the FDA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Criticizes FDA’s Role, Calls for Overhaul of Key Departments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his outspoken stance on health issues, recently voiced strong criticism of certain departments within the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In an interview with MSNBC, Kennedy pointed to systemic issues within the agency, calling for a comprehensive overhaul to ensure it fulfills its role in public health protection.

Kennedy expressed his concerns over what he views as an inadequate response from FDA departments in protecting American children. He highlighted the agency’s nutrition division as a particular area that “has to go,” alleging it has not been effective in safeguarding public health.

“In some areas, there are entire departments, like the FDA’s nutrition department, that simply aren’t doing their job,” Kennedy said. “They’re not protecting our kids,” he emphasized, calling for a restructuring rather than a simple reform.

Reform Rather Than Abolition of Agencies

When pressed by MSNBC on whether he would consider dismantling certain public health agencies, Kennedy clarified that he would approach such changes carefully, emphasizing his preference for a congressional-supported path. “To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that,” he stated, underscoring that his primary focus is to “get the corruption out of the agencies” rather than to abolish them outright.

Kennedy’s Potential Role in a Trump Administration

This recent statement from Kennedy comes as former President Donald Trump announced that, if re-elected, he plans to give Kennedy a significant role in shaping public health policy. Trump, speaking to NBC, indicated that Kennedy would have a “big role” in his administration, underscoring their shared vision on health reforms and regulation.

Kennedy, a former independent candidate, previously made headlines when he decided to endorse Trump, diverging from his family’s traditional alignment with Democratic values. His latest statements signal a potential shift in federal health policies should Trump return to the White House, with Kennedy poised to influence substantial changes in public health governance.

Read More :  Donald Trump’s Remarks On “Wars” In His Victory Speech

Filed under

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) President Donald Trump Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox