Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Criticizes FDA’s Role, Calls for Overhaul of Key Departments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his outspoken stance on health issues, recently voiced strong criticism of certain departments within the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In an interview with MSNBC, Kennedy pointed to systemic issues within the agency, calling for a comprehensive overhaul to ensure it fulfills its role in public health protection.

Kennedy expressed his concerns over what he views as an inadequate response from FDA departments in protecting American children. He highlighted the agency’s nutrition division as a particular area that “has to go,” alleging it has not been effective in safeguarding public health.

“In some areas, there are entire departments, like the FDA’s nutrition department, that simply aren’t doing their job,” Kennedy said. “They’re not protecting our kids,” he emphasized, calling for a restructuring rather than a simple reform.

Reform Rather Than Abolition of Agencies

When pressed by MSNBC on whether he would consider dismantling certain public health agencies, Kennedy clarified that he would approach such changes carefully, emphasizing his preference for a congressional-supported path. “To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that,” he stated, underscoring that his primary focus is to “get the corruption out of the agencies” rather than to abolish them outright.

Kennedy’s Potential Role in a Trump Administration

This recent statement from Kennedy comes as former President Donald Trump announced that, if re-elected, he plans to give Kennedy a significant role in shaping public health policy. Trump, speaking to NBC, indicated that Kennedy would have a “big role” in his administration, underscoring their shared vision on health reforms and regulation.

Kennedy, a former independent candidate, previously made headlines when he decided to endorse Trump, diverging from his family’s traditional alignment with Democratic values. His latest statements signal a potential shift in federal health policies should Trump return to the White House, with Kennedy poised to influence substantial changes in public health governance.