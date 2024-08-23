Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suspends Presidential Bid, Endorses Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Friday that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump. Kennedy’s decision likely marks the end of his bid, which began as a challenge to President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
Key Points:
- Campaign Suspension: Kennedy is ending his presidential campaign and endorsing Trump.
- Support Impact: Kennedy’s campaign feared that staying in the race could split votes, potentially aiding Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election.
- Previous Platform: Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist, originally entered the race as a Democrat but later ran as an independent.
- Poll Numbers: Support for Kennedy had dwindled to 4% nationally.
- Endorsement Deal: Kennedy seeks a position in a potential Trump administration and hopes to keep his political movement active.
- Controversies: Kennedy has faced ridicule for past actions and statements, including a bizarre incident involving a dead bear and health issues related to a brain parasite.