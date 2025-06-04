Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Roblox Goes Down for Thousands of Players Across the U.S., Leaves Gamers Frustrated

Roblox Goes Down for Thousands of Players Across the U.S., Leaves Gamers Frustrated

Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, went down on Tuesday, and thousands of users across the United States were left stuck trying to log in or load their favorite games.

Roblox Goes Down for Thousands of Players Across the U.S., Leaves Gamers Frustrated

Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, went down on Tuesday, for thousands of users across the United States


Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, went down on Tuesday, and thousands of users across the United States were left stuck trying to log in or load their favorite games.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, there were over 3,700 problem reports by 7:56 p.m. ET. But earlier in the evening, that number had skyrocketed to more than 107,000. That’s a whole lot of people suddenly unable to get into Roblox.

Downdetector doesn’t count every single person affected — it just gathers reports from users across different platforms — but the numbers made it clear: something big was going on.

Why This Was a Big Deal

Roblox isn’t just any game — it’s a whole virtual world where users can create and play games, throw parties, explore cool digital spaces, and hang out with their friends using customizable avatars. For a lot of people, especially kids and teens, it’s part of their daily routine.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So when it crashes, it’s not just annoying — it throws off everything. Players can’t get into their favorite games, developers lose traffic to their creations, and entire online hangouts just disappear for a while.

No Word Yet From Roblox

As of now, Roblox hasn’t said anything publicly about what caused the crash. They also didn’t respond to Reuters when asked for a comment.

Meanwhile, players flooded social media with complaints and confusion. Some said they were getting error messages when logging in, others said games wouldn’t load, and a few even said their avatars were gone.

Not the First Time

Roblox has had outages before, but with millions of daily users, even a short downtime can cause a lot of buzz — and frustration. The platform has become a kind of digital playground, and when it stops working, it leaves a big gap for all the people who use it to connect, play, and create.

By late Tuesday night, it seemed like the platform was slowly starting to recover, but there’s still no official update. Fans are just hoping everything gets back to normal soon — and that their games, progress, and avatars are still there when they log in again.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration To Mandate Social Media Screening For All Foreign Students, Puts New Student Visa Interviews On Hold

Filed under

gamers Roblox US

newsx

CDS Chauhan Sends Stern Message To Pakistan: ‘India Will Not Live Under The Shadow of...
RCB wins maiden IPL title

IPL 2025: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Get After RCB’s Maiden Title Win? The...
Kris Jenner and Kim Karda

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her...
The UK announced on Wedne

UK Promises 100,000 Drones for Ukraine by 2026 in Massive Military Boost
Roblox, the wildly popula

Roblox Goes Down for Thousands of Players Across the U.S., Leaves Gamers Frustrated
The Trump administration

What Is EMTALA? Trump Administration Withdraws Biden-Era Rule Requiring Emergency Abortions in Hospitals
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CDS Chauhan Sends Stern Message To Pakistan: ‘India Will Not Live Under The Shadow of Terror’

CDS Chauhan Sends Stern Message To Pakistan: ‘India Will Not Live Under The Shadow of...

IPL 2025: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Get After RCB’s Maiden Title Win? The Shocking Amount Will Put Other Players To Shame

IPL 2025: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Get After RCB’s Maiden Title Win? The...

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her Mother’s Controversial New Look

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her...

UK Promises 100,000 Drones for Ukraine by 2026 in Massive Military Boost

UK Promises 100,000 Drones for Ukraine by 2026 in Massive Military Boost

What Is EMTALA? Trump Administration Withdraws Biden-Era Rule Requiring Emergency Abortions in Hospitals

What Is EMTALA? Trump Administration Withdraws Biden-Era Rule Requiring Emergency Abortions in Hospitals

Entertainment

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her Mother’s Controversial New Look

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her

‘Help a Girl Out’: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Breast Implants in Candid TikTok Reply

‘Help a Girl Out’: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Breast Implants in Candid

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor’s Untimely Death

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor’s Untimely Death

‘We Will Not stay Silent’: Hollywood Stars Unite to Defend LGBTQ+ Youth Crisis Support

‘We Will Not stay Silent’: Hollywood Stars Unite to Defend LGBTQ+ Youth Crisis Support

Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She Was a Goddess”?

Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?