Robot ‘Gropes’ 16-Year-Old Girl From Behind In Germany, Touches Buttocks, Makes Inappropriate Actions Against Her; Police Seize Device

A robot allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately and made thrusting motions against her outside a fast-food restaurant in Germany, prompting police to launch an investigation into suspected sexual harassment. The incident reportedly involved a robot controlled by two men, who allegedly filmed the encounter and livestreamed it on social media.

Robot Allegedly Approached Girl From Behind

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday outside a fast-food restaurant on Hohenzollernring in Cologne. The girl was standing with her friends when a red-and-gold robot, measuring around 1.2 metres in height, allegedly approached her from behind. Cologne Police said the robot allegedly touched the teenager’s buttocks and made thrusting motions against her, leading authorities to investigate the reported encounter.

Owner, Companion Allegedly Filmed Incident

Police said the robot’s 16-year-old owner, who is from Wegberg, and his 19-year-old companion allegedly filmed the incident, livestreamed it on social media and made comments about the encounter. The robot was reportedly being operated by the two individuals when the incident occurred. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged act, including the role of the robot’s owner and his companion.

Robot, Mobile Phones Seized

According to police, the 16-year-old owner had placed the robot inside a vehicle before officers arrived at the scene. Authorities subsequently seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects as part of the investigation. The devices are expected to be examined as investigators look into the alleged filming and livestreaming of the encounter.

Police Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations

The investigation remains ongoing, with Cologne Police working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and determine the involvement of those allegedly operating the robot. The case has drawn attention to the potential misuse of remotely controlled devices in public spaces, particularly when they are allegedly used to harass individuals or record them without their consent. Police have not yet disclosed further details about possible charges or the outcome of the investigation. The allegations remain under investigation.

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