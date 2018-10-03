The Assam police are likely to send 7 Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar on Thursday, October 4, the media reports said. The Rohingyas, an ethnic group residing in the Buddist state of Myanmar for centuries, had been held at the Silchar central prison in Cachar district since 2012 on charges of illicit entry.

More than 700,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh after the army started carrying out mass killings in Myanmar a year ago

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government sent seven Rohingya refugees to the Manipur border on Wednesday, October 3, and the Assam Police are likely to send them back to Myanmar on Thursday, October 4, the media reports said. The Centre had asked Jammu and Kashmir and other states to confine Rohingyas Muslims to designated camps and not issue them any identity proof in an attempt to prevent any further diffusion of Rohingyas in India.

The Rohingyas are an ethnic group, the majority of them are Muslim from Myanmar’s Rakhine state and an estimated 40,000 have taken refuge in various parts of India. More than 700,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh after the army started carrying out mass killings in Myanmar a year ago, which was called an act of ethnic cleansing by the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said India should support Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis and put pressure on Myanmar to ease the worst humanitarian crisis, which grabbed many headlines.

Antonio Guterres, who is currently in India, said Rohingyas have faced the worst discrimination in the world. He said India can play a significant role as a friend of both Myanmar and Bangladesh.

According to media reports, Canada’s parliament has unanimously voted to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship over her complicity in the persecution of the Rohingya Muslims.

On September 13, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi defended the imprisonment of 2 Reuters journalists, who were convicted under the colonial-era Secrets Act for reporting on the condition of Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

