Rohingya villages in the Rakhine state are being bulldozed by the Myanmar government in a bid to destroy the evidence of massacre conducted last year, human rights activists have said. A large number of Rohingyas were forced out of the country in August 2017 in retaliation after the minority Muslim group's militants launched a series of attacks on police outposts.

Myanmar government is destroying Rohingya villages in the Rakhine state with the help of bulldozers in a bid to erase the pieces of evidence of mass atrocities conducted against the Muslim minority group of Rohingyas, satellites images have shown. A group named Human Rights Watch has said that the villages “should be treated as crime scenes” and preserved. A large number of Rohingyas were forced out of the country in August 2017 in retaliation after the minority Muslim group’s militants launched a series of attacks on police outposts.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar govt has said that they are simply trying to rebuild the region. However, human rights advocates say that is conducting the operation in a bid to destroy the crime scenes. While Rohingya are of the opinion that the govt is doing it to ensure they do not return to the country.”Many of these villages were scenes of atrocities against Rohingya and should be preserved so that the experts appointed by the UN to document these abuses can properly evaluate the evidence to identify those responsible,” Asia director at Human Rights Watch, Brad Adams was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The aerial photographs of the entire operation being conducted in Myanmar are doing the rounds and were made public on February 9 when Kristian Schmidt, European Union’s ambassador to Myanmar had shared the images taken from an aircraft. Satellite images from DigitalGlobe have hinted at the destruction of 28 villages damaged in a 50km radius around Maungdaw between the months of December and February.

