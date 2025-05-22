Romanian Top Court Rejects Challenge to Presidential Election, Confirms Victory of Nicusor Dan

Romania’s Constitutional Court unanimously rejected a request to annul the results of the May 18 presidential election, confirming the victory of centrist independent candidate Nicusor Dan, the current mayor of Bucharest, foreign media reported.

The challenge to the election was filed by George Simion, leader of the hard-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), who was defeated by Dan in the May 18 runoff. Simion had claimed that foreign interference, including alleged meddling by France and Moldova, had affected the outcome of the vote. However, after reviewing the request, the court found the claims to be “unfounded” and decided to uphold the results.

Simion, 38, had conceded defeat after Dan secured 53.6% of the vote, a lead of over 829,000 votes, The Associated Press reported. Despite the court’s ruling, Simion expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. In a Facebook post, he accused the court of facilitating a “coup” and urged his supporters to continue fighting. “We have no choice but to fight! I call on you to stand with me, today and in the coming weeks!” he wrote.

The request for annulment was based on allegations from Simion that he possessed “irrefutable evidence” of electoral manipulation, including claims that “deceased people” had participated in the vote. However, no evidence was provided to substantiate these allegations. Additionally, Simion’s claims of foreign interference by France, Moldova and “other actors” were also not backed up by any concrete proof, the report said.

In its decision, the court noted that international observers had deemed the election well-organised and transparent, and as a result, the court’s decision to validate the election results “is final”.

