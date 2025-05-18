Romanians Vote in High-Stakes Presidential Runoff Between Nationalist and Pro-EU Centrist

Romania held a tense presidential runoff on Sunday, pitting nationalist firebrand George Simion against pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan in a closely watched election that could shape the future of the EU and NATO member state’s foreign and domestic policies, The Asociated Press reported.

The vote follows months of political upheaval after Romania’s top court annulled the previous election amid allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference — claims Moscow has denied. Simion, 38, leads the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), while Dan, 55, is the current mayor of Bucharest and a former civic activist running on a pro-Western platform.

“I voted for our future to be decided only by Romanians, for Romanians and Romania. So help us God!” Simion said after casting his ballot in Bucharest, where he appeared alongside far-right figure Calin Georgescu, whose earlier candidacy was banned, as reported by AP.

The turnout was strong, with over 4.6 million people — around 25% of eligible voters — casting ballots by noon, AP reported, citing the official data. Voting abroad began on Friday, with more than 750,000 Romanians overseas already participating, many of whom strongly backed Simion in the first round on May 4.

Dan, speaking after voting in his hometown of Fagaras, emphasized a vision of stability and continued European integration. “I voted for a European direction, and for strong cooperation with our European partners, not for Romania’s isolation,” he said.

Sunday’s election will determine who will serve as Romania’s president for the next five years, a role with major influence over national security and foreign policy. The winner will also be responsible for appointing a new prime minister following the resignation of Marcel Ciolacu, the report said.

Simion, who rose to prominence campaigning for the reunification of Romania and Moldova, has denied accusations of pro-Russian leanings. In an Associated Press interview, he called Russia “our country’s biggest threat” and said he wants Romania treated as an “equal partner” in Brussels.

Still, his rise has been met with concern from critics who fear a shift toward nationalism and identity politics. “I don’t think he is a pro-Russian candidate; I also don’t think that he’s an anti-Russian candidate,” Claudiu Tufis, political science professor at the University of Bucharest, told AP. “What is driving him is … his focus on what I call identity politics.”