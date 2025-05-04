Romania’s Presidential Election Rerun: What You Need to Know

Romania is voting in a rerun of its presidential election, a contest that could see an ultranationalist and close ally of Trump rise to power.

Romania is heading to the polls in a highly anticipated rerun of its presidential election, a contest that could see an ultranationalist and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump rise to power. The election comes after the annulment of the original vote and the growing influence of populist and far-right sentiments. Here is all you need to know about Romania’s Presidential election rerun:

Why Was the Election Annulled?

The original election, held last November, saw a surprising result with the far-right, pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu coming out on top in the first round. However, the Romanian Constitutional Court annulled the vote due to irregularities in the election’s financing and organization. Allegations included the reported activation of thousands of inactive social media accounts to spread pro-Georgescu messages, which were part of what authorities described as a “Russian hybrid attack”—a claim that Moscow has denied, Deutsche Welle reported.

Georgescu, who was previously a Moscow-friendly candidate with an anti-EU agenda, was reportedly placed under investigation for several issues, including misreporting campaign finances and allegedly promoting extremist groups. By February, he was disqualified from participating in the rerun of the election, the report said. Despite this setback, his supporters remain vocal, and his ally George Simion has emerged as a leading candidate in the re-run.

The Rise of George Simion – A ‘Natural Ally’ of Trump

George Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), is leading in the polls ahead of the first-round vote, The Guardian reported. Simion, whose party originally grew out of an anti-vaccine movement, now champions nationalist and anti-EU rhetoric. His campaign is making waves through his heavy use of social media, particularly TikTok, where he has amassed 1.3 million followers. In his recent posts, he has called for Romania to “reclaim its power,” saying, “The time for rebirth has come. Our nation will find its way again… We have within us the power to be reborn and to move forward, more united and stronger”, according to The Guardian.

Simion has distanced himself from Georgescu, describing his stance as “more moderate.” However, his rhetoric, The Guardian report said, has included calls for the return of territories that were ceded to the USSR after World War II, including parts of Moldova and Ukraine, a move that eventually saw Simion banned from both Moldova and Ukraine.

He has also expressed admiration for Donald Trump, calling his movement “aligned with MAGA” and stating his intent to form alliances with other nationalist EU states in a similar spirit. Despite his anti-Western stance, Simion has denounced Russia, which places him at odds with Georgescu but continues to position himself as a fierce critic of the European Union and NATO.

A Divisive Election: Pro-Western Candidates and Simion’s Challengers

Simion’s rise has sparked concern among Romania’s pro-Western candidates, who fear that his policies could tilt Romania away from its current EU and NATO alignment. Among his main challengers are Nicușor Dan, the 55-year-old mayor of Bucharest, and Crin Antonescu, who represents the ruling coalition and has positioned himself as a defender of Romania’s pro-Western orientation.

Dan, a former anti-corruption activist, is running on a platform focussed on EU unity and economic reform. He has pledged to tackle the country’s inflation and growing cost of living, issues that Simion’s followers have rallied around. Similarly, Antonescu has stressed the need for political reform and has vowed to maintain Romania’s strong support for Ukraine, as well as its EU and NATO membership.

Despite his lead in the polls, Simion is not expected to win outright in the first round of voting, with projections suggesting he will face a second-round runoff on May 18. If elected, Simion would hold considerable sway over Romania’s foreign policy and national security, particularly given the president’s semi-executive powers.

The Controversial Cancellation of the Election

The annulment of the November election has stirred up tensions both within Romania and internationally. Critics, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk, have decried the decision as an affront to democracy. Vance accused Romanian authorities of “trampling on free speech” and ignoring the “voice of the people” in cancelling the vote.

Simion has capitalized on this narrative, positioning himself as the champion of a “disenfranchised” electorate. He has called the annulment of the vote a “coup d’état,” further rallying populist sentiment. Simion has described Romania as “not a democratic state anymore,” the Associated Press reported.

Romania’s Foreign Policy: A Delicate Balance

Romania has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russian aggression, providing military aid and acting as a critical transit hub for Ukrainian refugees. However, the influx of refugees has fuelled right-wing populist backlash, which Simion has tapped into. In an interview with Radio Europa, Simion had suggested that Romania should stop supporting foreign nations until it addresses the poverty and struggles of its own citizens.

However, Simion’s criticisms of Romania’s foreign policy and his calls for Romania to prioritize its sovereignty over its international alliances have resonated with many voters who feel that the country’s leadership is out of touch with their needs. “Until we bring Romanian citizens out of poverty to an acceptable degree, I will no longer support other nations in Romania,” Simion told Radio Europa in April, according to DW.

(With inputs from The Guardian, Deutsche Welle, The Associated Press and AFP)