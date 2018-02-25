In order to protest against the persecution of Catholic Christian Asia Bibi by Pakistan on the grounds of blasphemy, people came together at Rome's Colosseum and lit up the iconic structure all in red. Present among the gathering, the Catholic authorities claimed that extremists in Pakistan are unfairly exercising the blasphemy laws and mostly using them to take personal vengeance against a person from a different religion.

People in huge numbers gathered outside Rome’s Colosseum on rain-soaked Saturday evening to hear the plea of Asia Bibi’s husband and daughter. To show dissent over the persecution of the Christian woman by Pakistan on the grounds of blasphemy, the iconic structure was lit up in red. Human rights activists condemned Pakistan’s decision of sentencing Asia Bibi to death by hanging in 2010, which currently stands suspended, for she allegedly made derogatory remarks about Islam while having an argument with a neighbour after she drank water from their glass.

Present among the gathering, the Catholic authorities claimed that extremists in Pakistan are unfairly exercising the blasphemy laws and mostly using them to take personal vengeance against a person from a different religion. Speaking to the gathering Secretary-General of the Italian Bishops Conference, Archbishop Nunzio Galantino said, “The aim of the blasphemy laws is to crush people who believe differently.”

The matter of Asia Bibi came to international attention after two political entities, who tried to advocate her case, were murdered. The reason people decided to take their protest to the Colosseum and lit in red light because it is a historic symbol of the martyrdom of Christians. The emotional father and daughter of Asia Bibi spoke to the people and expressed their anger against the injustice saying, “This is just hate against Christians, who are considered impure.”

Earlier, Pope Francis received the inconsolable family of Bibi and comforted them by saying that he often think of Asia and pray for her to the Lord. Elsewhere, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and leading candidate to the helm of Italian Prime Ministership slammed the persecution of Christians calling it genocide. “A message must be sent from this place. It is the duty of Europe to defend these values (of religious liberty) wherever on earth they are trampled on,” he added.

