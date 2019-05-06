Royal baby is here! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry on Monday became proud parents of a baby boy. Markle gave birth to her and Duke of Sussex's first child earlier in the morning at around 5:26 am, a statement from the royal family confirmed.

While addressing the media, the 34-years-old father confirmed that both Meghan and the baby have been doing incredibly well, adding that they were thrilled at the birth of their baby. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father would say, this baby is absolutely to die for So, I’m just over the moon,” said Prince Harry. The Royal Family also confirmed that the new-born baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Meghan and Harry’s son is seventh-in-line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, uncle Prince William and his children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and father Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the nuptial knot on May 19, 2018, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry is a member of the British royal family while Meghan Markle is an American and former actress.

According to thecut.com, years before Meghan wed Prince Harry, she was married to Trevor Engelson – a producer in Los Angeles. Meghan and Trevor started dating in 2004 and were wed in Jamaica in September 2011. They divorced in August 2013 after two years of marriage.

