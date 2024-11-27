Royal Commentator Slams Prince Harry Over ‘Paranoid Accusations’ Against Camilla

A prominent royal commentator has sharply criticized Prince Harry for his repeated and unfounded “paranoid accusations” against Queen Camilla, branding him a “despised outcast.” These remarks come in the wake of Harry’s previous claims, which included allegations that Camilla was behind leaks of negative stories about him and Meghan Markle. One such leak allegedly involved an incident that left Kate Middleton in tears, further intensifying the tension surrounding the royal family.

Author Defends Camilla in New Documentary

Following the release of the Channel 4 documentary Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, royal author A.N. Wilson stood by Camilla, stating that the Queen consort did not deserve the harsh treatment she has received from Harry. Wilson rejected the idea that Camilla was responsible for leaking the controversial story about the royal rift between Kate and Meghan. He pointed out that the royal family, with its large staff and many members, has long been known for its “leaky” nature, and no credible evidence has ever been presented to support Harry’s claims about Camilla’s involvement in these leaks.

Wilson went further to express his admiration for Camilla’s role in the royal family, particularly during King Charles’s health battles. He noted her tireless efforts in supporting the monarchy, especially during the King’s cancer treatment, which took a significant toll on her. He credited her with helping to stabilize both Charles’s self-confidence and the monarchy’s public image after years of scrutiny.

Camilla’s Role in the Royal Family Praised

In his defense of Camilla, Wilson lauded her “solid qualities of common sense and humour,” asserting that these attributes have made her a respected figure in the royal family. According to him, Camilla’s friendly and pleasant demeanor has won over many people who have met her, and her “cheerful conversational style” has made her a beloved member of the royal circle. He pointed out that even after the public backlash she faced following Charles and Diana’s divorce, Camilla has helped to restore the monarchy’s credibility in the eyes of many, even among die-hard Diana supporters.

Harry’s Continuing Allegations in Memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s ongoing grievances against Camilla are also documented in his memoir Spare, where he accused her of masterminding “briefings, leakings, and plantings” against him and his wife, Meghan. In his book, Harry compared Camilla to a “wicked stepmother” and expressed his frustration at what he saw as a calculated campaign to tarnish his reputation. Despite these claims, Wilson maintains that it is Harry, not Camilla, who has become the “despised outcast” of the royal family, particularly following the controversial public rift with the monarchy.

Camilla’s Positive Impact on the Royal Family

Wilson’s assessment of Camilla highlights her importance within the royal family, especially as she has served as a stabilizing figure during tumultuous times. He also made the point that she is now widely regarded as a key supporter of King Charles and the royal institution, with her actions proving vital in keeping the monarchy intact during its most challenging period. His comments add to the growing recognition of Camilla’s value and contribution, in stark contrast to Harry’s ongoing criticisms.