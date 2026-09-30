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Home > World News > Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident

Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident

Two young men from Jharkhand went to Vietnam to teach yoga and support their families. A road crash ended their lives, leaving their families facing the difficult task of bringing their bodies home.

Representative Image: Unsplash
Representative Image: Unsplash

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 16:06 IST

Two young men from Jharkhand who had gone to Vietnam for work have died in a road accident. Raja Kumar Verma from Ranchi and Vinay Yadav from Jamshedpur were working as yoga instructors in Da Lat. The accident took place on September 25. The two were returning after conducting yoga classes when their two-wheeler met with an accident. According to their family members, the road was wet after heavy rain. The bike skidded and collided with a car.

Raja died on the spot. Vinay was taken to a hospital but died two days later while undergoing treatment. Reports have identified the two men as young workers who had gone abroad in search of better opportunities.

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They Went To Vietnam To Support Their Families

Raja had been working as a yoga instructor in Vietnam and was helping his family financially. His father is an electrician, and the family had hoped that Raja’s job would improve their financial situation. His younger brother Shubham said Raja regularly spoke to his family.

“He was the one looking after the house and sending money. He was earning for the family,” Shubham told The Indian Express. Vinay was also working as a yoga instructor and supporting his family from abroad.

Families Now Struggle To Bring Bodies Home

The tragedy has now brought another challenge for both families. They are trying to bring the bodies back to Jharkhand. Raja’s family has been told that bringing his body to Ranchi could cost around Rs 20 lakh. The family says it cannot afford such a large amount. Relatives in Vietnam are helping with the paperwork and other formalities. Vinay’s cousin Abhijit is also helping complete the required procedures in Vietnam.

Jharkhand officials have said efforts are underway to bring the remains back. The bodies are expected to be brought to India with assistance from the Indian community in Vietnam.

Another Bengal Case Had Raised Similar Questions

The Vietnam tragedy comes days after another disturbing case in West Bengal. A Class 2 girl was found dead in the Khari River in Purba Bardhaman after she went missing while returning from tuition. The girl’s family alleged that she had been raped and murdered. Police recovered her body from the river and sent it for post-mortem. A minor boy and his father were detained for questioning, according to The Statesman.

The family had claimed that the minor boy told them the girl had been taken away on a motorcycle. Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The case also came after a separate alleged gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas in July, which had triggered protests and clashes in the area.

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Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident
Tags: jharkhandvietnam

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Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident

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Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident

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Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident
Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident
Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident
Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident
Rs 20 Lakh To Bring Bodies Home: 2 Indians Went To Vietnam To Teach Yoga, Died In Road Accident

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