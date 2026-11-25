2 Indian nationals have been rescued from a house in Bangkok after allegedly being kidnapped, tortured and held captive by an international drug-smuggling gang that reportedly forced its members to pack cannabis for cross-border trafficking. Thai immigration police arrested five Indian nationals, including a woman, during a raid on the property. The operation was launched after an Indian family approached authorities, saying they had been unable to contact one of the men for four days. Neighbours had also complained about a strong smell of cannabis coming from the house, raising suspicion about activities inside the property.

Police Find Cannabis Being Packed Inside Suitcases

According to reports, officers raiding the house allegedly found five Indian nationals on the first floor packing cannabis buds into false compartments inside suitcases and elephant-patterned bags. The luggage was reportedly being prepared for international drug smuggling. However, the more disturbing discovery came on the second floor, where police found two Indian men who were allegedly being held against their will.

Victim Allegedly Kidnapped Over Failed Cannabis Shipment

According to the Thai Immigration Bureau, one of the victims, identified as Mohamed, told investigators that an Indian gang had abducted him and kept him captive for four days. The gang allegedly targeted him after his friend failed to deliver a cannabis shipment to one of its members in India. Mohamed was reportedly kidnapped to put pressure on his family to pay a ransom

Mother Paid Rs 10 Lakh, Gang Demanded Rs 40 Lakh

The gang allegedly demanded 4 million rupees (Rs 40 lakh) from Mohamed’s mother in India during a video call. She had reportedly already paid 1 million rupees (Rs 10 lakh). During his captivity, Mohamed was allegedly beaten with iron rods and spades after refusing to follow the gang’s instructions. He also suffered a broken wrist. The second rescued man had reportedly been held captive for around 10 days and was given insufficient food. Thai authorities are investigating the case, including the alleged kidnapping, torture and drug-smuggling operation.

Also Read: 6-Year-Old Boy Climbs Shoe Rack While Playing In Corridor, Falls To Death From 11th Floor Through Open Window – What Happened?