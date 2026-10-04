Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?

A leading drug manufacturing facility associated with India has suffered heavy damage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to reports, the Kusum Group plant situated in Ukraine’s Sumy region was heavily damaged due to a drone strike by Russians on Sunday, wherein one person died, while many others were wounded. The drone attack has done severe damage to the plant. According to officials, the actual death toll may increase depending on the ongoing assessment. Videos of the area have shown a massive fireball after the drone strikes.

The total damage to the plant is reportedly over Rs 400 crores. The plant had been working amid the ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine for several years.

Kusum Pharma Plant Destroyed In Russian Drone Attack

The Kusum plant is situated in the Sumy district of Ukraine. The region has been continuously attacked by the Russians using drones and missiles amid the ongoing conflict.

The latest attack has severely affected one of Kusum’s key manufacturing facilities. The main structure of the plant has been mostly destroyed. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian strikes in a post on X. He also expressed condolences following the death.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones,” Zelensky said.

He also said Russia had launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, with more than 50 being jet-powered. According to Zelensky, several regions came under attack.

This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications… pic.twitter.com/kHy9seFOP1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 4, 2026

What Is Kusum Group And How Big Is Its Ukraine Business?

The Kusum Group has Indian roots but has built a significant pharmaceutical business in Ukraine. The company began operations in Ukraine in 1994 as a distributor of medicines exported from India. It is currently headed by Indian national Rajeev Gupta.

In 2002, Kusum moved away from distributing other companies’ products and started marketing medicines under its own brands. It later entered manufacturing. The group opened a manufacturing facility in India in 2007. Two years later, in 2009, it established the Sumy plant in Ukraine. It later added two more manufacturing facilities in India.

Kusum produces more than 50 pharmaceutical products, most of them generic medicines. Its products are sold in more than nine countries, with Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines among its major markets. The company describes itself as a “Ukrainian pharmaceutical company with Indian roots.”

Plant Operated Through Russia-Ukraine War

The Sumy facility had been functioning despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine until now. Thus, the bombing has caused a big blow to the company. This is not the first attack on the facilities of Kusum in Ukraine either. As it was reported before, a Russian drone had bombarded one of its warehouses in Kyiv in 2025.

Why Russia’s Drone Attacks Are Becoming A Bigger Threat

The bombing took place within the framework of the increased activity of Russian drones in Ukraine. In particular, Russia has started using many Shahed-type drones along with missiles and guided bombs. Ukrainian military forces have been struggling to intercept such attacks.

Now, it will be necessary for Kusum to evaluate the damage done to the facility and its impact on production. The number of casualties and the extent of the damage done are still unknown.