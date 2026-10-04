LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?

Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?

An Indian-linked pharmaceutical plant in Ukraine’s Sumy was largely destroyed in a Russian drone attack. One person died, and several others were injured, while losses are estimated at Rs 400 crore.

Indian pharma giant's Ukraine plant destroyed in Russian drone strike
Indian pharma giant's Ukraine plant destroyed in Russian drone strike

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 15:43 IST

A leading drug manufacturing facility associated with India has suffered heavy damage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to reports, the Kusum Group plant situated in Ukraine’s Sumy region was heavily damaged due to a drone strike by Russians on Sunday, wherein one person died, while many others were wounded. The drone attack has done severe damage to the plant. According to officials, the actual death toll may increase depending on the ongoing assessment. Videos of the area have shown a massive fireball after the drone strikes.

The total damage to the plant is reportedly over Rs 400 crores. The plant had been working amid the ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine for several years.

You Might Be Interested In

Kusum Pharma Plant Destroyed In Russian Drone Attack

The Kusum plant is situated in the Sumy district of Ukraine. The region has been continuously attacked by the Russians using drones and missiles amid the ongoing conflict.

The latest attack has severely affected one of Kusum’s key manufacturing facilities. The main structure of the plant has been mostly destroyed. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian strikes in a post on X. He also expressed condolences following the death.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones,” Zelensky said.

He also said Russia had launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, with more than 50 being jet-powered. According to Zelensky, several regions came under attack.

What Is Kusum Group And How Big Is Its Ukraine Business?

The Kusum Group has Indian roots but has built a significant pharmaceutical business in Ukraine. The company began operations in Ukraine in 1994 as a distributor of medicines exported from India. It is currently headed by Indian national Rajeev Gupta.

In 2002, Kusum moved away from distributing other companies’ products and started marketing medicines under its own brands. It later entered manufacturing. The group opened a manufacturing facility in India in 2007. Two years later, in 2009, it established the Sumy plant in Ukraine. It later added two more manufacturing facilities in India.

Kusum produces more than 50 pharmaceutical products, most of them generic medicines. Its products are sold in more than nine countries, with Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines among its major markets. The company describes itself as a “Ukrainian pharmaceutical company with Indian roots.”

Plant Operated Through Russia-Ukraine War

The Sumy facility had been functioning despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine until now. Thus, the bombing has caused a big blow to the company. This is not the first attack on the facilities of Kusum in Ukraine either. As it was reported before, a Russian drone had bombarded one of its warehouses in Kyiv in 2025.

Why Russia’s Drone Attacks Are Becoming A Bigger Threat

The bombing took place within the framework of the increased activity of Russian drones in Ukraine. In particular, Russia has started using many Shahed-type drones along with missiles and guided bombs. Ukrainian military forces have been struggling to intercept such attacks.

Now, it will be necessary for Kusum to evaluate the damage done to the facility and its impact on production. The number of casualties and the extent of the damage done are still unknown.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?
Tags: home-hero-pos-1russiaukraine

RELATED News

How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike

US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?

Who Is Christa Pike And The Controversy Around Failed Execution By Two Lethal Injections

‘They’ll Be Hit Very Hard’: Trump Sends 3rd US Aircraft Carrier, 10,000 Troops to Middle East as Iran Tensions Rise

7700, 7500, 7600 Explained: What Mysterious Aircraft Codes Mean And When Pilots Use Them

LATEST NEWS

Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 1 Explained: What Happened In ‘The Battle Begins’ And What It Means For Asta And Yuno?

‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Watch Meerut Horror: Wife Catches Husband With Alleged Lover, Climbs Onto Car Bonnet As He Drives For 5 Km; What Happened Next As Video Goes Viral?

Ketan Agarwal Murder: 3 Attempts And A Digital Trail Of Google, Instagram, YouTube, ChatGPT — How The Plot Unfolded

Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

Who Was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao? From Pushpaka Vimanam To Apoorva Sagodharargal, The Filmmaker Behind Kamal Haasan Classics Dies At 94

4 Killed In Uttar Pradesh As Army Ambulance Carrying Soldier’s Mortal Remains Rams Into Truck

What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air

Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?
Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?
Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?
Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?
Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?

QUICK LINKS