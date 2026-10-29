Rs.450 Crore Price Tag, 1.7 Acres, 7 Bedrooms and Pacific Ocean Views: Elon Musk’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Is Back On The Market—What Makes It So Special?

A Los Angeles estate that Musk sold in 2020 for a reported $29 million is listed again at $49.8 million. Here is what the money buys.

A Home That Left His Hands, And Returned To The Market

In 2020, Elon Musk made an announcement that startled the property world. In posts on X, then called Twitter, he said he planned to sell almost all of his physical possessions and own no house. What followed was a rapid sell off of his California homes.

One of them was a gated mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles. Six years later, it is back on the market with an asking price of $49.8 million, which is roughly ₹450 crore at current exchange rates.

What Is Being Sold

The seven bedroom house sits on about 1.7 acres, behind gates, in one of the city’s best known luxury neighbourhoods. It was built in 1990 and has since been extensively renovated. From its elevated position, it looks out over the hills, the Bel Air Country Club, the city skyline and the Pacific Ocean.

The listing is being handled by Rayni Williams and Victoria Risko of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Inside The House

The residence combines large entertaining areas and high ceilings with space for private family life. The principal suite has generous dressing rooms and views of the grounds, a separate wing is meant for children, and a two room guest suite offers more space for visitors.

Two features stand out. One is a two storey library, set within the main living space. The other is a temperature controlled wine cellar with room for about 1,000 bottles. There is also a dedicated fitness centre with modern equipment.

Outside The Walls

The grounds include lawns, terraces and a swimming pool with a spa, plus a championship tennis court. A motor court and a five car garage provide space for vehicles. Together, the outdoor features take up a good part of the 1.7 acre site.

The Price Then And Now

As per Mansion Global, the property was sold at $29 million just after Musk’s statement in 2020. The buyer of the property is said to be William Ding, the Chinese billionaire founder of the video gaming firm NetEase. The asking price of the property is much higher than the price mentioned in the news report, although an asking price may not be the actual sale price.

Part Of A Bigger Sell Off

The Bel Air house was one of several California properties Musk sold at the time. Others included a white shingle ranch linked to the late actor Gene Wilder, a group of four properties in Bel Air and a historic mansion of about 16,000 square feet in Hillsborough, south of San Francisco.

The sales became part of a wider public conversation about how he planned to run his personal life while leading companies like Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk’s Wealth Today

The listing comes when Musk’s fortune is again in focus. Forbes put his wealth at $924 billion as of October 2026, and linked his brief status as the world’s first trillionaire to SpaceX’s public listing. Those are estimates tied to company valuations and have no bearing on this property’s price.

What Happens Next

The question now is whether a buyer will meet the $49.8 million ask. The earlier reported sale price sets a reference point, but the renovations, the grounds and the range of amenities are being used to argue for a much higher figure. Luxury homes at this level can sit on the market for months, and the final price, if it sells, may differ from the listing. Whether the Musk name adds any premium is something the market will decide.

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