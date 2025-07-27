Home > India > RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that "Bharat" is not just a name but a civilisational identity that must remain unchanged. Speaking at an education conclave in Kochi, he said India is respected globally because of its essence as Bharat. Bhagwat also emphasized self-reliance, Sanatan values, and the need to root education in India's cultural ethos.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says Bharat is a civilisational identity that must remain unchanged; stresses self-reliance. Photo/X.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says Bharat is a civilisational identity that must remain unchanged; stresses self-reliance. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 27, 2025 21:01:11 IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Bharat is not just a name but a civilisational symbol that must not be altered or translated.

According to Bhagwat, the global respect India commands today is rooted in its original identity as Bharat.

Bharat is Respected Because it is Bharat: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat 

Speaking at an event in Kochi, Bhagwat said, “Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. ‘India that is Bharat,’ is true. 

But Bharat is Bharat, and that is why, while writing and speaking, we should keep Bharat as Bharat… Bharat must remain Bharat.

The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the rule of thumb…”

Also Read: Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam: July 27 Marks The Day India Lost Its Missile Man

Mohan Bhagwat Says Bharat Values Peace

He also highlighted Bharat’s long-standing values of peace, non-violence, and spiritual leadership, saying the nation has never pursued expansionism or exploitation, unlike other powers in history.

“Viksit Bharat, Vishwa Guru Bharat, will not be the cause of war even now and will never exploit. We have gone from Mexico to Siberia; we walked on foot, and we went in small boats. We did not invade anyone’s territory and ruin it. We did not usurp anyone’s kingdom. We taught everyone civilisation. You see the tradition of Indian knowledge. The root of the tradition is in that truth. The truth of the unity of the whole world…” he stated.

Mohan Bhagwat Urges To Attain Self-Reliance 

Transitioning to the subject of education, the RSS chief said that while acquiring skills is important, the core purpose of learning should be rooted in self-reliance and social responsibility.

“One small intention behind getting education is to be able to stand on your own in your life and to be able to keep your family intact…” Bhagwat said.

Quoting Yogi Arvind, Bhagwat said the revival of Sanatan Dharma is closely linked to the emergence of a Hindu nation–a vision, he claimed, that is increasingly relevant in the present world.

“Yogi Arvind said that it is God’s will for the Sanatan Dharma to rise and for the rise of Sanatan Dharma, the rise of the Hindu nation is inevitable. These are his words, and we see that today’s world needs this vision. Therefore, we will have to first understand what Bharat is…”

The RSS Chief addressed the gathering at Njana Sabha, an education conclave organised by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, where he underlined the need to root India’s education system in its civilisational values and identity.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi On ‘Op Sindoor’, Invokes Vajpayee’s Kargil Review For Transparency Reminder

Tags: india newsMohan Bhagwatrss

RELATED News

Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Bihar Gears Up For Polls With 91.69% Voter Form Submission, EC Confirms
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Killed in Bijapur, 290 Neutralised Last Year Itself
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India

LATEST NEWS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant
Aaron Rodgers Finds His True North: Inside the Quiet Love Story with Wife Brittani
Shree Refrigerations Ltd IPO: Can This SME Ride The Boom For ₹117 Cr Success?
Luis Díaz Poised for 70 Million British Pounds Transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?
Historic All-Indian Showdown: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Head to Tiebreaks in 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
AR Rahman Shares Proud Dad Moment, Singer Celebrates His Daughter’s Graduation
Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?