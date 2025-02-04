Rubio Says El Salvador Offers To Accept American Prisoners

El Salvador has offered to house "dangerous criminals" deported from the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday following an extensive meeting with President Nayib Bukele.

El Salvador has offered to house “dangerous criminals” deported from the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday following an extensive meeting with President Nayib Bukele. The discussions took place at Bukele’s private residence near Lake Coatepeque, marking a significant step in U.S.-El Salvador cooperation on migration and security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rubio, on his first official overseas tour as Washington’s top diplomat, is rallying regional support for the Trump administration’s plans to deport a large number of migrants. The agreement with El Salvador goes beyond simply accepting its own returning citizens; it extends to sheltering criminals from other countries as well.

“Any illegal immigrant in the United States who is a dangerous criminal—whether from MS-13, Tren de Aragua, or another group—Bukele has offered his jails to house them,” Rubio stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Biden administration had previously sought agreements with countries to accept migrants deported from the U.S., especially in cases where their home nations refused to take them back. This new initiative appears to be an extension of that effort, particularly in dealing with deportees from countries with strained diplomatic ties to Washington, such as Venezuela and Cuba.

Bukele later confirmed the proposal on social media, describing it as an opportunity for the U.S. to “outsource part of its prison system.” He emphasized that El Salvador is willing to accommodate only convicted criminals, including U.S. citizens, in its high-security prison facilities—known for housing thousands of gang members under his administration’s aggressive crackdown on crime.

“We are prepared to accept convicted criminals, including U.S. citizens, in our mega-prison… in exchange for a fee,” Bukele wrote. He noted that while the cost would be relatively low for the U.S., it would help sustain El Salvador’s prison system.

Bukele’s administration has been recognized by the Trump administration for dramatically reducing violent crime in El Salvador, largely through mass incarcerations. More than 80,000 people have been arrested under his security policies, leading to a sharp decline in homicides and illegal migration from the country.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ramped up deportation efforts across Latin America, including using military aircraft for repatriation flights. In a separate move, the White House recently revoked deportation protections for thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S., while also expanding detention capacity at Guantanamo Bay to accommodate up to 30,000 people.

Also Read: Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary