Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rubio Snubs G20 Over ‘Anti-Americanism’ Claims, Escalating US-South Africa Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, citing South Africa’s alleged "anti-Americanism."

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rubio Snubs G20 Over ‘Anti-Americanism’ Claims, Escalating US-South Africa Tensions


U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, citing South Africa’s alleged “anti-Americanism.” His remarks, echoing those of President Donald Trump, have further strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, Rubio repeated Trump’s claim that South Africa was engaging in “expropriation of private property.” He also criticized the G20’s focus on themes such as solidarity, equality, and sustainability, dismissing them as elements of “DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] and climate change.”

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” Rubio stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Elon Musk Weighs In

Elon Musk, the South African-born billionaire and Trump adviser, responded to Rubio’s post with two American flag emojis, signaling his support for the U.S. administration’s stance.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa indirectly rebuked Trump and Rubio during his annual State of the Nation address. “We are witnessing the rise of nationalism, protectionism, the pursuit of narrow interests, and the decline of common cause,” he said. “We will not be bullied.”

Trump And Rubio’s Allegations

Rubio’s decision follows Trump’s recent comments accusing South Africa of “confiscating land” and announcing a halt to U.S. funding pending an investigation. The controversy stems from a new law signed by Ramaphosa, which permits land expropriation without compensation in specific circumstances—a practice that South African officials argue is similar to eminent domain in the U.S., where land can be seized with “just compensation” for public use.

Despite more than three decades since the end of apartheid, land ownership in South Africa remains disproportionately in the hands of the white minority. The government has undertaken land redistribution efforts, acquiring 7.8 million hectares (19 million acres) and overseeing limited land restitution through court rulings.

“There is no arbitrary dispossession of land/private property,” South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola responded on X. “Our G20 Presidency is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all. We remain committed to engaging the government of the USA.”

Tensions between the U.S. and South Africa had already deteriorated under former President Joe Biden, particularly over South Africa’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its active participation in the BRICS bloc alongside Brazil, Russia, India, and China. With Trump back in office, diplomatic relations appear to be facing renewed challenges as Washington reassesses its engagement with Pretoria.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Youth Shares Details Of Deportation From US To India, ‘We Were Treated Like Criminals’ | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Marco Rubio South Africa

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Doctor Stirs Controversy by Claiming Paneer And Milk Are Not ‘Vegetarian’

Indian Doctor Stirs Controversy by Claiming Paneer And Milk Are Not ‘Vegetarian’

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All ou Need To Kow About Bride, Groom And Special Gifts

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All ou Need To Kow About Bride, Groom And...

‘Shocking And Unethical,’ Infosys Sacks Nearly 700 Freshers: Here’s Why

‘Shocking And Unethical,’ Infosys Sacks Nearly 700 Freshers: Here’s Why

‘We Went to Build a Future, But Everything Is Destroyed’: How Illegal Indian Migrants Lost Everything Chasing the American Dream

‘We Went to Build a Future, But Everything Is Destroyed’: How Illegal Indian Migrants Lost...

Delhi Election Results 2025: Date, Time, and How To Watch the Results Live

Delhi Election Results 2025: Date, Time, and How To Watch the Results Live

Entertainment

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All ou Need To Kow About Bride, Groom And Special Gifts

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All ou Need To Kow About Bride, Groom And

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama—But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama—But Is It Missing The

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing In Her $2 Million VIP Suite

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing

Lifestyle

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox