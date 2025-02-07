Rubio Snubs G20 Over ‘Anti-Americanism’ Claims, Escalating US-South Africa Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, citing South Africa’s alleged "anti-Americanism."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, citing South Africa’s alleged “anti-Americanism.” His remarks, echoing those of President Donald Trump, have further strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In a post on X, Rubio repeated Trump’s claim that South Africa was engaging in “expropriation of private property.” He also criticized the G20’s focus on themes such as solidarity, equality, and sustainability, dismissing them as elements of “DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] and climate change.”

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” Rubio stated.

Elon Musk Weighs In

Elon Musk, the South African-born billionaire and Trump adviser, responded to Rubio’s post with two American flag emojis, signaling his support for the U.S. administration’s stance.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa indirectly rebuked Trump and Rubio during his annual State of the Nation address. “We are witnessing the rise of nationalism, protectionism, the pursuit of narrow interests, and the decline of common cause,” he said. “We will not be bullied.”

Trump And Rubio’s Allegations

Rubio’s decision follows Trump’s recent comments accusing South Africa of “confiscating land” and announcing a halt to U.S. funding pending an investigation. The controversy stems from a new law signed by Ramaphosa, which permits land expropriation without compensation in specific circumstances—a practice that South African officials argue is similar to eminent domain in the U.S., where land can be seized with “just compensation” for public use.

Despite more than three decades since the end of apartheid, land ownership in South Africa remains disproportionately in the hands of the white minority. The government has undertaken land redistribution efforts, acquiring 7.8 million hectares (19 million acres) and overseeing limited land restitution through court rulings.

“There is no arbitrary dispossession of land/private property,” South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola responded on X. “Our G20 Presidency is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all. We remain committed to engaging the government of the USA.”

Tensions between the U.S. and South Africa had already deteriorated under former President Joe Biden, particularly over South Africa’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its active participation in the BRICS bloc alongside Brazil, Russia, India, and China. With Trump back in office, diplomatic relations appear to be facing renewed challenges as Washington reassesses its engagement with Pretoria.

