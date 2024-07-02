Rudy Giuliani Disbarred In New York Following Donald Trump's False Election Claims

Rudolph Giuliani, Former President Donald Trump’s legal adviser and the former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City, was said to have been disbarred in the state of New York after a New York appeals court determined that Giuliani had repeatedly made false statements regarding Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election. This conclusion was followed by the court’s decision to disbar the former mayor which was taken in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The court’s ruling stated that Giuliani is to be “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York.”

Arthur Aidala, Giuliani’s attorney, expressed his disappointment but acknowledged that they partially expected the court’s decision that has been made. “We put up a valiant effort to prevent the disbarment,” Aidala remarked, “but we saw the writing on the wall.”

The appeals court’s stated in their decision that Giuliani had “essentially conceded” the facts that supported the allegations of misconduct. Giuliani’s defense hinged on his claim that he was unaware that his statements were false and that he had a good faith basis for his allegations about election fraud. Despite these assertions, the court found that Giuliani “falsely and dishonestly” asserted during the 2020 presidential election that thousands of votes were cast in the names of deceased individuals in Philadelphia, including the late boxing legend Joe Frazier. He also claimed that individuals were transported from Camden, New Jersey, to vote illegally in Pennsylvania, assertions the court deemed baseless.

The order mandates that Giuliani, who had already seen his New York law license suspended due to false statements made post-election, must “desist and refrain from practicing law in any form,” including offering legal opinions or advice or representing himself as an attorney.

Guliani had been missing in action since 1992 when he was last reported to have appeared in court as an attorney. This was before he represented Trump in the post-2020 election challenges. Despite the long gap in his career, Guliani was reported to have emerged as a central figure who was involved in promoting Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread election fraud. It is worth noting that Giuliani had held a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on the day when the election was scheduled to call for Democrat Joe Biden in order to announce his plans to challenge the results, which he alleged were part of a vast Democratic conspiracy.



