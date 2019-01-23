Russell Baker dead: Baker had written articles for New York Times and hosted 'Masterpiece Theatre'. His satirical "Observer" column ran uninterrupted for 36 years beginning in 1962, reports said.

Russell Baker dead: Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author and humorist Russell Baker passed away on Wednesday at his Leesburg home, the Associated Press reported. He was 93. Baker had written articles for New York Times and hosted ‘Masterpiece Theatre’.

The author is survived by his daughter, Kasia Baker, her husband Robert McKee and a granddaughter, Mira Jube; two sons, Michael Baker and his wife Phyllis and Alan Baker and his wife Laura Pettibone.

Baker was born in Virginia in 1925. He obtained his graduate degree from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in 1947. He began his career as a journalist in 1947 at The Baltimore Sun.

Baker had won his first Pulitzer in 1979 for commentary. In 1783, his book Growing Up won the Biography or Autobiography Pulitzer Prize.

His satirical “Observer” column ran uninterrupted for 36 years beginning in 1962, reports said.

