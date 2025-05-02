Comedian and broadcaster Russell Brand arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning to face multiple serious charges, including rape and sexual assault, BBC reported. The 48-year-old, known for his roles in films and outspoken media presence, is facing a total of five charges involving four separate women. The charges include one count of rape, one count of oral rape, one of indecent assault, and two further counts of sexual assault.

As reported by the BBC, Brand’s arrival at the court was marked by a chaotic scene. Photographers swarmed his vehicle, and the comedian remained silent as he exited and made his way to the entrance.

Dressed in a dark suit and flanked by legal representatives, Brand made no comment to the press gathered outside and walked into the courthouse without acknowledging the reporters.

(This is a breaking news story)

