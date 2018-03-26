A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, killing many people. Reports say that a large number of children have been missing and over 70 people were injured in the incident. 300 firefighters rushed to the spot for rescuing people stuck inside the mall.

At least 48 people have died, most of them children, in a massive fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, said reports quoting an official. Many of them were said to be children while more than 100 people have been rescued from the spot. Talking about the situation, Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed, “At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 37 people in the fire at the Kemerovo shopping mall.” This is a developing story more details are yet to come.

According to reports, the shopping complex has a chain of movie theatres, restaurants and also a children’s zoo and preliminary investigations has found that the fire broke out in one of these cinema halls, which went on to destroy more than 1,000 square metres of the mall. The Russian investigative committee also said that the roof of two cinema halls collapsed, which led to a large number of deaths. The number of children missing in the incident has been reported to be 40 however, the number might increase.

Moreover, the missing children are being searched and rescue operation continued in the area within 1600 square metres. As per BBC, Yevgeny Dedyukhin, deputy head of the Kemerovo region emergency department said, “We’ve got 288 emergency personnel working on site, 62 fire units and an airborne group.” Meanwhile, the shopping mall stands at a distance of 3600 km from the Russian capital of Moscow.

