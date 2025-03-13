Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Putin recalled his visit to Kursk, saying “the situation is fully under our control, and the group that invaded our territory has been fully isolated.”

Russia agrees with the proposal for a ceasefire to cease hostilities, but it should lead to “an enduring peace”, and should “remove the root causes of this crisis”, president Vladimir Putin said Thursday while addressing a joint press conference with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, foreign media reported.

Thanking US President Donald Trump for dedicating his attention to the issue, Putin reportedly said, “We agree with the proposal for a ceasefire to cease hostilities, but we proceed from the fact that this ceasefire should lead to an enduring peace, and should remove the root causes of this crisis.”

According to a report in The Guardian, the Russian president also recalled his visit to Kursk, saying “the situation is fully under our control, and the group that invaded our territory has been fully isolated.”

Earlier during the day, Russian officials claimed that Russian troops had recaptured a key town in the Kursk region from Ukraine.

The development unfolded as Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

The Gulfstream G650 jet plane had taken off from Doha’s Hamad International Airport and around 8:40 GMT, entered Russian airspace from the direction of Latvia, Russian state media TASS reported citing flightrader tracking data.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the ball was now in Putin’s court. Addressing the reporters in the Oval Office, Trump affirmed, “We’re going to have to see. It’s up to Russia now.”

