Russian and Allied Nations’ Missions in New Delhi Mark 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

The Russian Embassy in India, along with diplomatic missions from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, hosted a reception in New Delhi on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). The event was a tribute to the sacrifice and valour displayed during one of the most brutal conflicts in history.

Union Minister for External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar attended the event as the Chief Guest. The reception brought together senior officials from the government, Members of Parliament, ambassadors, military attachés, and representatives from local political parties, the business community, and scientific and cultural circles. Russian compatriots in India also attended the event to honour the historical significance of the day.

In his welcome address, Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, highlighted the significance of the Great Victory for Russia and the peoples of the former Soviet Union. He reflected on the catastrophic loss of life during the war, with an estimated 27 million Soviet lives lost. Ambassador Alipov also acknowledged the vital role played by Indian soldiers and officers who fought alongside the allies during the war.

‘The Price of Victory’ Exhibition

Attendees were also given the opportunity to visit an exhibition titled “The Price of Victory”, which was a joint effort by the Embassies of Russia and Belarus in India. The exhibition showcased historical photographs, artefacts and documents that illustrated the immense cost of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The event further saw a musical performance by the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy, which captivated the guests with wartime compositions that reflected the resilience and courage of those who fought in the Great Patriotic War.

The evening culminated in a spectacular display of festive fireworks, lighting up the New Delhi skyline.