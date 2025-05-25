Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major Prisoner Swap Amid Deadly Russian Strikes on Kyiv

Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners Saturday in a rare moment of cooperation, even as deadly Russian drone and missile strikes battered Kyiv and other regions, leaving at least three people dead and dozens injured, The Associated Press reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that each side returned 307 prisoners of war, following an earlier swap of 390 detainees on Friday. The agreement, brokered during peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month, calls for a total of 1,000 prisoners to be exchanged by both sides.

“We expect more to come tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram, according to AP. Russia’s defense ministry also indicated the swap would continue, though without specifying further details.

The exchange took place at the Belarusian border, and the Russian prisoners were transported to Belarus for medical treatment, AP reported, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry.

Despite the breakthrough, intense fighting continued across Ukraine’s 1,000-kilometer front line. Hours before Saturday’s exchange, Russia launched one of the largest coordinated drone and missile assaults on Kyiv since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022, as reported by AP.

“A difficult night for all of us,” the Kyiv City Military Administration reportedly said.

According to regional officials, Russia fired 14 ballistic missiles and deployed 250 Shahed drones, with Ukrainian forces managing to neutralise 245 of them. In Kyiv’s Obolon district, a residential building was heavily damaged, injuring at least five people. Fires broke out in the Solomianskyi district, and a drone strike hit a student dormitory in Holosiivskyi.

“There are already 10 injured,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early Sunday, per AP. Debris also fell on a shopping mall and residential buildings, prompting a seven-hour air raid alert.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the attack “clear evidence that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process,” while U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy posted on X, “These are not the actions of a country seeking peace.” EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová described the strike as “horrific.”

Elsewhere, Russian attacks killed 13 civilians in southern, eastern, and northern Ukraine. Three people died when a missile hit port infrastructure in Odesa. Russia later claimed the strike targetted a cargo ship carrying military equipment.

Kyiv Russia Ukraine War Russia-Ukraine prisoners exchange

