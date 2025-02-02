Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russia And Ukraine Engage In A Blame Game Over A Boarding School Strike In The Kursk Region

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a deadly boarding school strike in Kursk, as missile and drone attacks escalate in the conflict-hit regions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Russia And Ukraine Engage In A Blame Game Over A Boarding School Strike In The Kursk Region

Kyiv, Russia, Drone Attack, Trump Win, 2024 U.S. presidential election, Ukraine war news, Russia war news,


The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine took a grim turn as a deadly attack on a boarding school in Sudzha, located in Russia’s Kursk region, sparked fresh accusations from both sides. The region, which has been under Ukrainian control for five months, witnessed a devastating strike that left multiple casualties and widespread destruction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Saturday night that four people were killed and another four seriously wounded in the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of targeting the boarding school, where civilians were sheltering in preparation for evacuation. The Ukrainian military stated that 84 people were rescued from the rubble, and those requiring further medical assistance were transferred to Ukrainian hospitals.

On the other hand, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed early Sunday that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the attack. According to Moscow, missiles were launched from Ukraine’s Sumy region, striking the boarding school. These conflicting narratives have further deepened hostilities between the two nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the Kursk region attack drew international attention, another Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Poltava, Ukraine, added to the rising death toll. Local officials confirmed that 14 people, including two children, were killed in the strike on Saturday, with 17 others injured. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped in the five-story building.

Meanwhile, Moscow launched a massive drone assault on Ukraine overnight into Sunday, with 55 drones reportedly sent across Ukrainian territories. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have destroyed 40 drones while 13 others were likely electronically jammed.

In the Kharkiv region, two people were wounded in an early morning drone attack, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Further south, in Kherson, five individuals were injured when a Russian drone struck a bus, according to local Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Ukraine has also intensified its counterattacks, targeting Russian regions with drone strikes. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that five Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight in western Russia. Three were shot down over Kursk, while the other two were intercepted in Belgorod and Bryansk.

However, one drone strike in Belgorod resulted in the death of a civilian, as reported by regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The latest wave of attacks underscores the relentless violence that has gripped the region, with civilians bearing the brunt of the ongoing war. As both sides continue to exchange blame and escalate military operations, the humanitarian crisis deepens, leaving countless families displaced and in distress.

With no signs of de-escalation, the international community remains on edge, urging diplomatic solutions to prevent further loss of life. The Kursk boarding school attack, along with the recent missile and drone strikes, highlights the urgency of finding a path to peace before more innocent lives are lost in the crossfire.

ALSO READ: Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports

Filed under

Air Force russia ukraine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Abhishek Sharma Smashes India’s Second-Fastest T20I Century In Wankhede Thriller Against England

Abhishek Sharma Smashes India’s Second-Fastest T20I Century In Wankhede Thriller Against England

Trump’s Tariff Plan: Economic Pain For The U.S., But Worth The Price?

Trump’s Tariff Plan: Economic Pain For The U.S., But Worth The Price?

Traditional Fishermen To Move High Court As Navi Mumbai’s Marine Life Hit By Industrial Pollution

Traditional Fishermen To Move High Court As Navi Mumbai’s Marine Life Hit By Industrial Pollution

Mahakumbh 2025: 3 Crore Devotees Expected On Basant Panchami Snan Day

Mahakumbh 2025: 3 Crore Devotees Expected On Basant Panchami Snan Day

PM Research Fellowship Scheme 2025: Get ₹80,000/Month – Check Eligibility, Benefits & How To Apply

PM Research Fellowship Scheme 2025: Get ₹80,000/Month – Check Eligibility, Benefits & How To Apply

Entertainment

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox