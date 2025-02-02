Russia And Ukraine Engage In A Blame Game Over A Boarding School Strike In The Kursk Region

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a deadly boarding school strike in Kursk, as missile and drone attacks escalate in the conflict-hit regions.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine took a grim turn as a deadly attack on a boarding school in Sudzha, located in Russia’s Kursk region, sparked fresh accusations from both sides. The region, which has been under Ukrainian control for five months, witnessed a devastating strike that left multiple casualties and widespread destruction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Saturday night that four people were killed and another four seriously wounded in the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of targeting the boarding school, where civilians were sheltering in preparation for evacuation. The Ukrainian military stated that 84 people were rescued from the rubble, and those requiring further medical assistance were transferred to Ukrainian hospitals.

On the other hand, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed early Sunday that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the attack. According to Moscow, missiles were launched from Ukraine’s Sumy region, striking the boarding school. These conflicting narratives have further deepened hostilities between the two nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the Kursk region attack drew international attention, another Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Poltava, Ukraine, added to the rising death toll. Local officials confirmed that 14 people, including two children, were killed in the strike on Saturday, with 17 others injured. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped in the five-story building.

Meanwhile, Moscow launched a massive drone assault on Ukraine overnight into Sunday, with 55 drones reportedly sent across Ukrainian territories. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have destroyed 40 drones while 13 others were likely electronically jammed.

In the Kharkiv region, two people were wounded in an early morning drone attack, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Further south, in Kherson, five individuals were injured when a Russian drone struck a bus, according to local Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Ukraine has also intensified its counterattacks, targeting Russian regions with drone strikes. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that five Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight in western Russia. Three were shot down over Kursk, while the other two were intercepted in Belgorod and Bryansk.

However, one drone strike in Belgorod resulted in the death of a civilian, as reported by regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The latest wave of attacks underscores the relentless violence that has gripped the region, with civilians bearing the brunt of the ongoing war. As both sides continue to exchange blame and escalate military operations, the humanitarian crisis deepens, leaving countless families displaced and in distress.

With no signs of de-escalation, the international community remains on edge, urging diplomatic solutions to prevent further loss of life. The Kursk boarding school attack, along with the recent missile and drone strikes, highlights the urgency of finding a path to peace before more innocent lives are lost in the crossfire.

ALSO READ: Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports