Russia and Ukraine Engage in Largest Drone Strikes Since War Began

Russia and Ukraine have launched their most extensive drone strikes against each other since the conflict began, marking an intense escalation on both sides. Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated it intercepted 84 Ukrainian drones over six regions, with some of these unmanned aerial vehicles reaching close enough to Moscow to disrupt flights from three major airports in the capital.

At the same time, Ukraine reported a wave of 145 Russian drones launched at various parts of the country on Saturday night, with the majority intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. These attacks have unfolded as the incoming US administration, under President-elect Donald Trump, is anticipated to push for peace talks and a potential end to the conflict.

Ukraine’s Biggest Drone Strike on Moscow Since Start of War

Ukraine’s attempted assault on Moscow has been described as the largest strike on the capital to date. The governor of the Moscow region characterized the assault as “massive,” with drones intercepted mainly in the Ramenskoye, Kolomna, and Domodedovo districts. Falling debris in Ramenskoye, located southwest of Moscow, injured five people and set four houses ablaze, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Authorities reported 34 drones downed over the town, underscoring the scale of Ukraine’s most extensive effort to penetrate Moscow’s defenses.

The drone attacks have revived concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to aerial incursions. In recent months, Ramenskoye and other parts of the Moscow region have seen sporadic drone activity, including an incident in September that left a woman dead and two separate attacks near the Kremlin in May last year.

Russian Drone Barrages Hit Ukraine’s Odesa Region and Beyond

On the Ukrainian side, the southern Odesa region was hit, leaving at least two people injured and significant damage in the area. Images from Odesa showed structures engulfed in flames and widespread destruction. The Ukrainian air force claimed it shot down 62 of the Iranian-made drones deployed by Russia, with an additional 67 lost in Ukraine’s airspace. Ten of the drones reportedly left Ukraine’s territory, heading back towards Russia, Belarus, and Moldova.

Additionally, further overnight strikes led Russia to announce the destruction of 13 Ukrainian drones near the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Civilian areas in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, also suffered losses, with five people reported dead after an air assault that ignited residential buildings. Mykolaiv’s governor, Vitaliy Kim, confirmed that a 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack.

Heavy Civilian Toll and New Developments in Battlefield Dynamics

As the drone warfare intensifies, civilians continue to bear the brunt of these attacks. Elderly residents in Odesa were seen navigating the rubble and damage caused by the latest drone strikes. This increase in hostilities comes as Russian forces reportedly achieved their most significant territorial gains in October since March 2022, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War analyzed by AFP.

Despite the territorial advances, Russia is reportedly enduring unprecedented casualties. Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s Chief of Defense Staff, revealed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that October marked Russia’s highest monthly casualty toll since the conflict began, with around 1,500 Russian soldiers killed or wounded daily.

Trump’s Election Victory Spurs Speculation on US Involvement in Peace Efforts

The recent escalation in drone warfare has occurred amid intense speculation over how US President-elect Donald Trump might approach the ongoing conflict. During his campaign, Trump frequently claimed he could end the war “in a day” but has yet to provide details on his plan. Bryan Lanza, a former adviser to Trump, suggested the administration would focus on peace talks rather than enabling Ukraine to regain lost territories.

However, Trump’s spokesperson distanced the president-elect from Lanza’s remarks, clarifying that he does not officially represent Trump’s views. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media on Sunday that Trump’s election victory signals potential “positive” developments, as Trump previously expressed a desire for peace rather than a total defeat of Russia.

Zelensky’s Call for Strength and Diplomacy

Following Trump’s election win, he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a half-hour call, according to sources. Zelensky has consistently warned that Ukraine could lose the war without continued US support, emphasizing that military and diplomatic strength must go hand in hand to secure a lasting peace. In his Sunday evening address, Zelensky reaffirmed that “the only way to secure a lasting peace” is through a balance of power and diplomacy, stressing that Ukraine would not consider conceding land to Russia.