Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

The attacks took place less than 24 hours after Putin met with US envoy Witkoff to discuss an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

(AP Photos)


Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated overnight Saturday as both countries reported heavy aerial attacks, with over 100 drones crossing each other’s territories, the Associated Press reported.

The attacks took place less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov told AP that falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Krasnoarmeysky district, near a Lukoil oil refinery. Though no casualties were reported, local airports temporarily halted flights as a precaution.

The Lukoil refinery, a key energy facility, has been a frequent target for Ukrainian forces throughout the war. Saturday’s attack follows a similar drone strike on February 15, underscoring the refinery’s strategic importance in the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported successfully shooting down 126 Ukrainian drones, with 64 of them destroyed over the Volgograd region alone. Additional drone intercepts were reported in surrounding areas, including Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov, and Kursk.

ALSO READ: Putin Cannot Be Allowed to ‘Play Games’ With Possibility of Ceasefire in Ukraine: UK PM Starmer

Filed under

Aerial Attacks Russia Ukraine War Russia-Ukraine ceasefire Ukraine Ceasefire Plan Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal

newsx

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire
newsx

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”
newsx

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!
newsx

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!
newsx

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’
Tensions ran high in West

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips