Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

The attacks took place less than 24 hours after Putin met with US envoy Witkoff to discuss an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated overnight Saturday as both countries reported heavy aerial attacks, with over 100 drones crossing each other’s territories, the Associated Press reported.

The attacks took place less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov told AP that falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Krasnoarmeysky district, near a Lukoil oil refinery. Though no casualties were reported, local airports temporarily halted flights as a precaution.

The Lukoil refinery, a key energy facility, has been a frequent target for Ukrainian forces throughout the war. Saturday’s attack follows a similar drone strike on February 15, underscoring the refinery’s strategic importance in the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported successfully shooting down 126 Ukrainian drones, with 64 of them destroyed over the Volgograd region alone. Additional drone intercepts were reported in surrounding areas, including Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov, and Kursk.

