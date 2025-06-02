Russian and Ukrainian officials commenced their second round of direct peace negotiations since 2022 on Monday in Istanbul.

Russian and Ukrainian officials commenced their second round of direct peace negotiations since 2022 on Monday in Istanbul, with no immediate indication of an agreement, Reuters reported. The talks come a day after Kyiv struck some of Moscow’s nuclear-capable bombers, heightening tensions between the two nations.

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: What’s on The Agenda?

The delegations are expected to discuss their visions for a full ceasefire and a long-term peace plan. However, sharp disagreements persist, with President Donald Trump adding pressure while warning that the United States could withdraw from its role as mediator if progress remains stalled.

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: Where Is The Discussion Being Held?

According to the Reuters report, the negotiations are taking place at Istanbul’s luxurious Ciragan Palace, located on the Bosphorus. The talks, originally scheduled to start at 10 GMT, experienced an unexplained delay before commencing, the report said.

Exchange of Peace Accord Drafts

Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia’s delegation, confirmed to the agency that Moscow received Ukraine’s draft memorandum for a peace accord ahead of the talks. Russia intends to present its draft agreement along with ceasefire proposals. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

What Happened During the Last Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks?

The last round of talks, held in Istanbul on May 16, resulted in the largest prisoner exchange of the war, with each side releasing 1,000 prisoners. Despite this humanitarian progress, there was no breakthrough toward peace or a ceasefire, as both parties presented opening positions that remained far apart.

