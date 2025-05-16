Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace talks in over three years, meeting in Istanbul for Turkish-brokered negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace talks in over three years on Friday, meeting in Istanbul for Turkish-brokered negotiations amid widespread skepticism over whether the talks will lead to any substantial breakthrough in the long-running war, The Associated Press reported.

The negotiations mark a rare moment of diplomatic engagement in a conflict that has reportedly killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, devastated infrastructure across Ukraine, and caused massive military losses on both sides.

The Ukrainian delegation is being led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while Russia is sending a lower-level team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, the report said, adding that the disparity in the diplomatic weight of the two teams has further dimmed expectations of a meaningful outcome.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected an offer by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a face-to-face meeting, and the two delegations reportedly flew to different Turkish cities before convening in Istanbul.

Ukraine has accepted a U.S. and European-backed proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. However, Putin has effectively dismissed the offer by attaching sweeping conditions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials and Western military analysts have warned that Russian forces are preparing for a fresh military offensive, as reported by AP.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking during a visit to Abu Dhabi, emphasized the need for high-level dialogue to break the deadlock.

“I think it’s time for us to just do it,” Trump told reporters Friday. “A meeting with Putin will happen as soon as we can set it up,” he added, underscoring his belief that direct engagement between Washington and Moscow could be pivotal in resolving the conflict.

